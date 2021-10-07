Popular : closes sale of $300,000,000

San Juan, PR - November 3, 2003 - Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation")(NASDAQ: BPOP, BPOPO) announced today that it had closed the sale of $300,000,000 of cumulative trust preferred securities. The previously announced offering was increased from $100,000,000 to $300,000,000 due to investor demand. The 6.70% trust preferred securities were sold through a group of underwriters led by Popular Securities, Inc., have a 30 year maturity, qualify as tier 1 capital for the Corporation and are subject to redemption prior to maturity under certain circumstances. Subject to the Corporation's right to defer distributions from time to time, distributions on the trust preferred securities are payable monthly commencing on December 1, 2003.

The net proceeds from the sale of the trust preferred securities will be used to make further investments in the Corporation's Puerto Rico subsidiaries and for other general corporate purposes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the trust preferred securities. The offering is made only by the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Popular Securities, Inc., Suite 1020, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Attention: Investment Banking Department.