    BPOP   PR7331747001

POPULAR, INC.

(BPOP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Popular : closes sale of $300,000,000

10/07/2021 | 10:47am EDT
San Juan, PR - November 3, 2003 - Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation")(NASDAQ: BPOP, BPOPO) announced today that it had closed the sale of $300,000,000 of cumulative trust preferred securities. The previously announced offering was increased from $100,000,000 to $300,000,000 due to investor demand. The 6.70% trust preferred securities were sold through a group of underwriters led by Popular Securities, Inc., have a 30 year maturity, qualify as tier 1 capital for the Corporation and are subject to redemption prior to maturity under certain circumstances. Subject to the Corporation's right to defer distributions from time to time, distributions on the trust preferred securities are payable monthly commencing on December 1, 2003.

The net proceeds from the sale of the trust preferred securities will be used to make further investments in the Corporation's Puerto Rico subsidiaries and for other general corporate purposes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the trust preferred securities. The offering is made only by the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Popular Securities, Inc., Suite 1020, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Attention: Investment Banking Department.

Disclaimer

Popular Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 14:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 541 M - -
Net income 2021 820 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,96x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 6 509 M 6 509 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 8 522
Free-Float 75,2%
Technical analysis trends POPULAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 80,68 $
Average target price 91,50 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Alvarez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos J. Vázquez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard L. Carrión Executive Chairman
Camille Burckhart Chief Information & Digital Officer, Executive VP
Manuel Chinea Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POPULAR, INC.43.25%6 509
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.73%505 058
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.96%372 275
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.11%242 513
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.62%196 574
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%195 626