Popular : launches new institutional advertising campaign "Somos así y así también"

10/07/2021
SAN JUAN, P.R. - As part of its 110th Anniversary, Popular announced today the launching of its new institutional advertising campaign "Somos así y así también," which will comprise print media and television. The campaign, which includes one 60-second commercial and eight 30-second versions, portrays the two principal aspects of the Corporation, its business history and legacy, and its commitment to social and community projects.

This is the first time that Popular, a financial holding company whose main subsidiaries include Banco Popular, Popular Auto, Popular Mortgage, Popular Finance, GM Group, Popular Insurance and Banco Popular North America, develops a united institutional effort that reflects the impact of the corporation in Puerto Rico.

"We are excited about the launching of this institutional campaign that marks the first decade of our second century as a leader institution. As we look at the components of this campaign, it becomes evident that Popular and Puerto Rico have grown together. The success of one is the result of the other's progress", said Mabel Burckhart, Banco Popular Executive Vice President.

The campaign highlights the role of Popular in Puerto Rico's economic and urban development, as well as its engagement in making financial orientation and services available to all. It also presents Popular's support to areas such as education, music and the arts. Also showcased is Popular's commitment to foster sports as a unifying force and source of pride among our people, as is its active role in the most prominent celebrations that enrich the spirit of every Puerto Rican.

One of the ads features the volunteer work performed by Bank employees in communities and non-profit institutions supported through the Banco Popular Foundation, such as Hogar Providencia, Instituto Loaíza Cordero and SER, among others.

"This campaign portrays the many faces of the people of Puerto Rico as the true protagonists who have been a part of Popular over the past 110 years," Burckhart explained. One of the faces featured in the ads is that of Marcos López Ayala, a 15-year drum player who is currently a student at Berklee University in Boston with the help of a scholarship awarded for his talent, and promises to be the next Tito Puente. Some Popular employees also appear in the ads.

Badillo Nazca and Resonancia PR/MEX produced the campaign, which entailed an approximate cost of $1 million. Over 25 technicians and 150 Puerto Rican cast members worked during the 10 days of filming in 15 locations - such as "El Polvorín" community in Cayey, the new Juan Ponce de León School located in the Juan Domingo community in Guaynabo, and the Visual Arts Central High School, in Santurce. Diego Arzuaga, known for this movie "Corazón de Fuego" (recipient of the 2003 Goya Award), directed the ads, while Ángel "Cucco" Peña directed the music, and renowned voice talent David Ortiz did the voiceover.

As part of the institutional campaign, Popular and Badillo Nazca will provide copies of the filmed materials to the participating non-profit institutions, in order to use them as part of their own promotional efforts and in public service campaigns.

Popular Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 14:46:06 UTC.


