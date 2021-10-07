Popular : to commemorate its 110th Anniversary of service to Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, P.R. - Popular marked today the upcoming commemoration of its 110th Anniversary with the announcement of several events and activities slated to take place over a 12-month period. As a starting point, Popular presented the official anniversary logo to be used by all subsidiaries of the Corporation. It also announced the launching of its new institutional advertising campaign, "Somos así y así también", which will begin airing today.

Popular employees will continue the tradition of wearing yellow on the anniversary day. Since October 5, the day of its founding, is on a Sunday, employees will wear yellow the previous Friday, October 3.

In addition, employees of the Corporation on October 25 will commemorate the anniversary by joining the "Make a Difference Day," the largest volunteer work day in the United States, which has been observed since 1990. The goal of Popular employees is to conduct 110 community activities throughout Puerto Rico. The event will be coordinated by the Banco Popular Foundation as part of the Corporation's commitment to promote the social and economic well-being of the communities it serves.

The celebration of Popular's 110th anniversary also includes an interactive exhibit - Algo de Valor - scheduled to open in November at the Rafael Carrión Pacheco Exhibition Hall, in the Old San Juan Banco Popular building. Directed to children as well as to an adult audience, this exhibit will display highlights of the origins, history, use and role of money in our society.

In December, the Ocho Puertas musical special will be broadcasted as a remembrance of a venue where many local and international performing artists made their debut.

"We are pleased to celebrate our 110th anniversary with the people of Puerto Rico. Over the past 110 years we have proven that, as a diverse group of people who share this island, we have so much to give and we can envision - just as a group of men did in 1893 - a better tomorrow," said Mabel Burckhart, Banco Popular Executive Vice President.

The institutional campaign "Somos así y así también" includes a 60-second TV commercial and eight 30-second versions, as well as various print ads. The campaign shows the history of Popular in the context of its financial role and participation in the development of Puerto Rico, as well as its cultural, social and sports contribution. Badillo Nazca developed the creative concept and production of the campaign.

"We dedicate this campaign to the people of Puerto Rico, of which we are a part since we were founded. The economic growth, the development of our communities, the achievements of our performing artists, sports figures and our children: all have been an important part of our Puerto Rico, and Popular has always been there to support them," Burckhart said.

On December 7, 2003, the first three months of the celebration will conclude with the airing of the Ocho Puertas music special through the principal TV channels of the island. The musical special features Lucecita Benítez, Vivanativa, Lissette Álvarez, Chucho Avellanet and Nydia Caro, among others. Paloma Suau and Gabriel Suau produced this year's special, while Ángel "Cucco" Peña was its musical director.

Banco Popular is the main subsidiary of Popular, Inc., a financial holding company with a strong presence in Puerto Rico, the United States, the Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and El Salvador. With a workforce of over 7,300 employees, Popular is the leading private employer on the island.

Banco Popular was founded in 1893 as a financial institution to promote savings and fulfill the financial needs of the working class and the underprivileged. Its history as an institution is closely related to the social and economic pulse of the communities it serves.