Popular Islamic Modaraba : Transmission of Half Yearly Report for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022

Directors' Report

The Board of Directors of Popular Islamic Modaraba Management Company (Pvt.) Limited, the Management Company of Popular Islamic Modaraba (the Modaraba) is pleased to present the Directors' Report of the Modaraba, together with Condensed Interim Financial Information for the Half Year ended December 31, 2022 alongwith Auditors' Report to the Certificate Holders on Review of Condensed Interim Financial Information.

The summarized financial results for the half year ended December 31, 2022 are as under:

December December 31, 2022 31, 2021 ------------Rupees------------ Income 13,906,006 10,137,254 Operating expenses (4,095,095) (3,420,614) Depreciation of Ijarah assets (4,639,266) (3,844,656) (8,734,361) (7,265,270) Other income 609,342 327,762 Profit before management fee 5,780,987 3,199,746 Management fee (289,049) (159,987) Sales tax on management fee (37,576) (20,798) Profit before taxation 5,454,361 3,018,960 Taxation (927,241) - Profit after taxation 4,527,120 3,018,960 Total comprehensive income 4,527,120 3,018,960 Earnings per certificate - basic & diluted 0.32 0.24

Review of Operations & Economy:

Despite the most challenging economic condition, high inflation, low forex reserves and economic uncertainty, the Modaraba has performed reasonably well. Indeed, we have achieved gross revenue of Rs. 13.906 million compared to Rs. 10.137 million in corresponding period last year, an increase of 37%, whereas the depreciation and operational expenses contracted by nearly 20% compared to the same period last year. The Income of Modaraba increased almost 50% from Rs.3.018 million to Rs.4.527 million from previous year. The EPC stood at Re.0.32. The asset portfolio developed is a well-balanced combination of corporates, high net worth individuals and SMEs with a very satisfactory performance of repayments.

Pakistan is going through a period of extreme economic and political instability due to internal and external factors. Any political shake up can disturb the economy's entire momentum of progress, slowing down the pace of economic activities, creating a sense of insecurity in the financial sector and diverting the nation's progress towards economic and financial security.

[2]