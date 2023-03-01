Advanced search
Popular Islamic Modaraba : Transmission of Half Yearly Report for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
2022Popular Islamic Modaraba Announces Change of Chief Executive Officer
CI
2022Popular Islamic Modaraba Announces Executive Changes
CI
Popular Islamic Modaraba : Transmission of Half Yearly Report for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022

03/01/2023
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

HALF YEAR ENDED

December 31, 2022

Managed By:

Popular Islamic Modaraba

Management Company (Pvt.) Limited

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Corporate Information

1

Director's Report - English

2

Director's Report - Urdu

4

Independent Auditors' Review Report

6

Condensed Interim Balance Sheet (Un-Audited)

7

Condensed Interim Profit Or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income

8

(Un-Audited)

Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement (Un-Audited)

9

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (Un-Audited)

10

Notes to the Interim Financial Statements (Un-Audited)

11

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Imamuddin Shouqeen

- Chairman

Mr. Shahbaz Ali Malik

- Managing Director

Mr. Khurram Abdullah

- Independent Director

Mr. Malik Junaid Emam

- Director

Mr. Kamran Hussain Mughal

- Director & Chief Executive

Ms. Aisha Mughal

- Director & Company Secretary

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Khurram Abdullah

- Chairman

Mr. Shahbaz Ali Malik

- Member

Mr. Malik Junaid Emam

- Member

HR COMMITTEE

Mr. Khurram Abdullah

- Chairman

Mr. Malik Junaid Emam

- Member

Mr. Kamran Hussain Mughal

- Member

SHARIAH ADVISOR

Al-Hamd Shariah Advisory Services (Pvt.) Limited

COMPANY SECRETARY

Ms. Aisha Mughal

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mr. Shoaib Shaikh

BANKERS

Albaraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

AUDITORS

BKR International Muniff Ziauddin & Co.

Chartered Accountant

LEGAL ADVISOR

Syed Sikandar Ali Shah - Advocate

M/s. Shah Associates

MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Popular Islamic Modaraba Management Company (Pvt.) Ltd

REGISTERED OFFICE

15th Floor, Hasrat Mohani Road, Off. I.I.Chundrigar Road, Karachi.

SHARE REGISTRAR

Central Depository Company of Pakistan

CDC House, 99-B, Block 'B', S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi

[1]

Directors' Report

The Board of Directors of Popular Islamic Modaraba Management Company (Pvt.) Limited, the Management Company of Popular Islamic Modaraba (the Modaraba) is pleased to present the Directors' Report of the Modaraba, together with Condensed Interim Financial Information for the Half Year ended December 31, 2022 alongwith Auditors' Report to the Certificate Holders on Review of Condensed Interim Financial Information.

The summarized financial results for the half year ended December 31, 2022 are as under:

December

December

31, 2022

31, 2021

------------Rupees------------

Income

13,906,006

10,137,254

Operating expenses

(4,095,095)

(3,420,614)

Depreciation of Ijarah assets

(4,639,266)

(3,844,656)

(8,734,361)

(7,265,270)

Other income

609,342

327,762

Profit before management fee

5,780,987

3,199,746

Management fee

(289,049)

(159,987)

Sales tax on management fee

(37,576)

(20,798)

Profit before taxation

5,454,361

3,018,960

Taxation

(927,241)

-

Profit after taxation

4,527,120

3,018,960

Total comprehensive income

4,527,120

3,018,960

Earnings per certificate - basic & diluted

0.32

0.24

Review of Operations & Economy:

Despite the most challenging economic condition, high inflation, low forex reserves and economic uncertainty, the Modaraba has performed reasonably well. Indeed, we have achieved gross revenue of Rs. 13.906 million compared to Rs. 10.137 million in corresponding period last year, an increase of 37%, whereas the depreciation and operational expenses contracted by nearly 20% compared to the same period last year. The Income of Modaraba increased almost 50% from Rs.3.018 million to Rs.4.527 million from previous year. The EPC stood at Re.0.32. The asset portfolio developed is a well-balanced combination of corporates, high net worth individuals and SMEs with a very satisfactory performance of repayments.

Pakistan is going through a period of extreme economic and political instability due to internal and external factors. Any political shake up can disturb the economy's entire momentum of progress, slowing down the pace of economic activities, creating a sense of insecurity in the financial sector and diverting the nation's progress towards economic and financial security.

[2]

Considering the current economic situation, businesses may have a slow momentum in the next few months. Nevertheless, the management is confident that the performance will improve in the future as well and yield positive results despite the highlighted economic challenges.

Future outlook:

Modaraba is focusing on fresh financing business specifically to SMEs to improve profitability. Our endeavor to optimize the utilization of our own resources as well as controlled leveraging of the balance sheet to book and gradually build good quality assets portfolio continues. The Management of the Modaraba is proactively studying available options which would best protect and preserve certificate holders' interest in the future. We are fully committed to maintain this upward trend and Insha Allah foresee to achieve better results, and to pay progressive return to the certificate holders of the Modaraba.

Acknowledgments:

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express gratitude and thanks to our valuable customers for their patronage and support, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the Pakistan Exchange Limited and Modaraba Association of Pakistan for their continuous support and guidance.

Special thanks to our certificate holders for the trust and confidence reposed in us.

for and on behalf of the Board.

Kamran Hussain Mughal

Chief Executive Officer

Dated: February 24, 2023

Karachi.

[3]

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Popular Islamic Modaraba published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 09:48:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
