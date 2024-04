Popular Vehicles and Services Limited is an India-based company, which is a diversified automobile dealership in India. The Company is engaged in the business of the sale and service of automobiles, sale of spare parts and accessories, finance and insurance commissions. The Company’s segments include Passenger cars (excluding luxury vehicles), Luxury vehicles, Commercial vehicles and others. It operates passenger vehicle dealerships of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Honda Cars India Limited and Jaguar Land Rover India Limited. Its passenger vehicle offerings cover a complete spectrum of vehicles ranging from economy to premium and luxury vehicles, including electric vehicles. It operates commercial vehicle dealerships of Tata Motors Limited and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Private Limited. Others primarily comprise spares parts retail sales-other than through the respective business segments and sale of electric vehicles-two-wheelers and three-wheelers.