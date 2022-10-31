Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Porch Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRCH   US7332451043

PORCH GROUP, INC.

(PRCH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
1.360 USD   +1.49%
10/27V12, a Porch Group Company, Partners with Strategus to Expand Media Advertising Solution through Connected TV Offering
PR
10/24COVID disrupted measles vaccinations in Africa and now cases are surging
RE
10/12Porch Group Sets Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call For Tuesday, November 8, 2022, At 5 : 00 pm ET
AQ
Factbox-What is in the criminal complaint against Pelosi attack suspect?

10/31/2022 | 04:58pm EDT
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's husband violently assaulted during break-in at their house in San Francisco

(Reuters) - Federal law-enforcement officials have filed a criminal complaint in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco against David DePape, the 42-year-old man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Here are the main elements of the complaint, which is based on accounts by police officers and interviews with Paul Pelosi and DePape:

* The complaint accuses DePape of committing two federal crimes: the attempted kidnapping of a federal official; and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official. DePape is also expected to soon face separate charges from the San Francisco district attorney's office for breaking California laws.

* The complaint, filed by a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, says DePape was prepared to "detain and injure" Nancy Pelosi and that he arrived at the Pelosis' three-story townhouse with zip ties, tape, rope and at least one hammer, which he used to attack Paul Pelosi.

* Paul Pelosi made an emergency 911 call at 2:23 a.m. on Oct. 28 to report that a man he did not know was in his home, and that the man told him that he planned "to wait for Pelosi's wife."

* About 8 minutes later, Colby Wilmes, a San Francisco police officer, knocked on the Pelosis' front door. It was opened to reveal Pelosi and DePape struggling over a hammer. When the officer asked the men what was going on, DePape responded "that everything was good."

* DePape then pulled the hammer from Pelosi's hand and swung it, striking Pelosi's head and knocking him unconscious, according to the complaint. Police officers restrained DePape. DePape told police officers his identification might be in his backpack on the back porch near the broken glass from a smashed door window.

* Police searched the backpack, finding a roll of tape, white rope, one hammer, one pair of rubber and cloth gloves and a journal. They found zip ties in Pelosi's bedroom and in the house's front hallway.

* Paul Pelosi told police he was asleep when DePape, whom he had never seen before, entered his bedroom, asking to see his wife. Pelosi said he was able to go into his bathroom to make a 911 call. DePape, in his own interview, gave a similar account to police.

* DePape told police in a recorded interview that he had broken in by smashing the glass in the rear door and that he planned to take Nancy Pelsoi hostage. He said if she were to tell DePape "the truth" then he would let her go, and that if she "lied" he was going to break her kneecaps, and that he was certain she would lie even so threatened. He said he thought the Democratic Party lied, and that he was targeting Nancy Pelosi in order to make a example of one of its leaders.

(Compiled by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PORCH GROUP, INC.
10/27V12, a Porch Group Company, Partners with Strategus to Expand Media Advertising Solutio..
PR
10/24COVID disrupted measles vaccinations in Africa and now cases are surging
RE
10/12Porch Group Sets Third Quarter 2022 : 00 pm ET
AQ
10/11V12, a Porch Group Company, Publishes 2022 New Mover Trends Report
PR
10/09Two shot outside New York Congressman Lee Zeldin's home
RE
10/06The Porch Group Debuts The Wraparound, a New Podcast Series Spotlighting the Home Inspe..
BU
10/04Porch Group, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/04Porch Group Appoints Amanda Reierson and Camilla Velasquez to Board of Directors as Ind..
AQ
10/04Porch Group, Inc. Announces Appointments to Board of Directors
CI
09/27Porch Group Announces New Business Unit Leadership Appointments
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on PORCH GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 290 M - -
Net income 2022 -71,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 134 M 134 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart PORCH GROUP, INC.
Porch Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PORCH GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,34 $
Average target price 8,50 $
Spread / Average Target 534%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matt Ehrlichman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Martin L. Heimbigner Chief Financial Officer
Nicole Pelley Senior Vice President-Product & Technology
Matthew Neagle Chief Operating Officer
Alan Robert Pickerill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORCH GROUP, INC.-91.40%134
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-29.87%1 758 287
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-47.33%51 197
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.72%45 237
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.08%45 068
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-18.71%41 486