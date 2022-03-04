Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Porch Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRCH   US7332451043

PORCH GROUP, INC.

(PRCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Its Investigation of Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) on Behalf of Investors

03/04/2022 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Porch Group Inc. (“Porch” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Porch investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/porch-group-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On April 8, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report alleging that Porch concealed or obscured numerous business activities between 2017 and 2021 and faked a non-existent partnership service. Spruce Point asserted that Porch understates its true leverage by keeping up to $1.1 billion potential exposure to financial guarantees off its books and artificially inflates its gross margins by engaging in barter transactions.

On this news, Porch’s stock price fell $0.50 per share, or 2.89%, to close at $16.80 per share on April 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 1, 2022, after the market closed, Porch disclosed that it could not timely file its 2021 annual report. The Company also disclosed that it had identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting.

On this news, Porch’s stock fell $0.87, or 12%, to close at $6.41 per share on March 2, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Porch should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward-looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PORCH GROUP, INC.
03:19pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Its Investi..
BU
03/02Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Its Investi..
BU
03/02Oppenheimer Adjusts Porch Group Price Target to $25 From $30, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
03/02INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Porch Group..
BU
03/02Berenberg Bank Adjusts Porch Group's Price Target to $20 From $21, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/02Wedbush Adjusts Porch Group's Price Target to $13 From $21 'on Lower Market Multiples,'..
MT
03/01The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Porch Group Inc. (PRCH)..
BU
03/01PORCH : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
03/01TRANSCRIPT : Porch Group, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2022
CI
03/01PORCH : Q4 and FY 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PORCH GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 196 M - -
Net income 2021 -106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 72,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 607 M 607 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart PORCH GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Porch Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORCH GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,20 $
Average target price 19,80 $
Spread / Average Target 219%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matt Ehrlichman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Martin L. Heimbigner Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Neagle Chief Operating Officer
Alan Robert Pickerill Independent Non-Executive Director
Javier Saade Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORCH GROUP, INC.-60.23%607
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.01%2 218 473
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-24.76%72 720
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-17.66%62 838
SEA LIMITED-50.81%61 836
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.19%47 283