Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although we, Porch Group, Inc., believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward- looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates" or "intends" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this presentation do not reflect the potential impact of any divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that have not been completed as of the date of this filing. You should understand that the following important factors, among others, could affect our future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements: (1) expansion plans and opportunities, and managing growth, to build a consumer brand; (2) the incidence, frequency, and severity of weather events, extensive wildfires, and other catastrophes; (3) economic conditions, especially those affecting the housing, insurance, and financial markets; (4) expectations regarding revenue, cost of revenue, operating expenses, and the ability to achieve and maintain future profitability; (5) existing and developing federal and state laws and regulations, including with respect to insurance, warranty, privacy, information security, data protection, and taxation, and management's interpretation of and compliance with such laws and regulations; (6) our reinsurance program, which includes the use of a captive reinsurer, the success of which is dependent on a number of factors outside management's control, along with reliance on reinsurance to protect against loss; (7) the uncertainty and significance of the known and unknown effects our insurance carrier subsidiary, Homeowners of America Insurance Company ("HOA"), and us due to the termination of a reinsurance contract following the fraud committed by Vesttoo Ltd. ("Vesttoo"), including, but not limited to, the outcome of Vesttoo's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings; our ability to successfully pursue claims arising out of the fraud, the costs associated with pursuing the claims, and the timeframe associated with any recoveries; HOA's ability to obtain and maintain adequate reinsurance coverage against excess losses; HOA's ability to stay out of regulatory supervision and maintain its financial stability rating; and HOA's ability to maintain a healthy surplus; (8) uncertainties related to regulatory approval of insurance rates, policy forms, insurance products, license applications, acquisitions of businesses, or strategic initiatives, including the reciprocal restructuring, and other matters within the purview of insurance regulators; (9) reliance on strategic, proprietary relationships to provide us with access to personal data and product information, and the ability to use such data and information to increase transaction volume and attract and retain customers; (10) the ability to develop new, or enhance existing, products, services, and features and bring them to market in a timely manner; (11) changes in capital requirements, and the ability to access capital when needed to provide statutory surplus; (12) our ability to timely repay our outstanding indebtedness; (13) the increased costs and initiatives required to address new legal and regulatory requirements arising from developments related to cybersecurity, privacy, and data governance and the increased costs and initiatives to protect against data breaches, cyber-attacks, virus or malware attacks, or other infiltrations or incidents affecting system integrity, availability, and performance; (14) retaining and attracting skilled and experienced employees; (15) costs related to being a public company; (16) other risks and uncertainties discussed in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in our Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Annual Report") for the year ended December 31, 2022; in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023; in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023; in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and in subsequent reports, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), all of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.We caution you that the foregoing list may not contain all of the risks to forward-looking statements made in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in the Company's Annual Report primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report. We disclaim any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial information included in this presentation is preliminary, unaudited and subject to revision upon completion of the Company's closing and audit processes. This release includes non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) as a percent of revenue and Free Cash Flow.

Porch Group defines Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense; income taxes; depreciation and amortization; gain or loss on extinguishment of debt; other expense (income), net; impairments of intangible assets and goodwill; provision for doubtful accounts related to reinsurance, or related recoveries; impairments of property, equipment, and software; stock-based compensation expense; mark-to-market gains or losses recognized on changes in the value of contingent consideration arrangements, earnouts, warrants, and derivatives; restructuring costs; acquisition and other transaction costs; and non-cash bonus expense. Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) as a percent of revenue is defined as Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) divided by total revenue. Porch Group defines Free Cash Flow as Operating Cash Flow adjusted for the purchase of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software.

Porch Group management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of the Company's operating and financial performance, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, to evaluate financial and strategic planning matters, and to establish certain performance goals for incentive programs. Porch Group believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with useful information to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance and trends and in comparing Porch Group's financial results with competitors, other similar companies and companies across different industries, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, Porch Group's definitions and methodology in calculating these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to those used by other companies. In addition, the Company may modify the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures in the future, and any such modification may be material.

You should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation, as a substitute to or superior to financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude specified income and expenses, some of which may be significant or material, that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Porch Group's consolidated financial statements. The Company may also incur future income or expenses similar to those excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures, and the Company's presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the exercise of management judgment about which income and expense are included or excluded in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

You should review the tables accompanying this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company is not providing reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures for future periods to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to provide these reconciliations without unreasonable effort because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of its control.