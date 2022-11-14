Porch Group's Inspection Support Network Launches App to Enable Homeowners to Easily Manage Their Home Using Their Inspection Report

Porch App provides homeowners with a simple way to manage their home, while helping inspectors differentiate their business and extend the value of the home inspection report

Porch Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: PRCH) (“Porch Group”), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, today announced the launch of the Porch app through its premier home inspection software company, Inspection Support Network (ISN). The app allows inspectors to extend the value of their inspection by offering an interactive way for their clients to manage the information in their inspection reports. Additionally, home inspectors using ISN can use the app to provide more value to their clients, stay top-of-mind after the inspection is complete, and generate additional revenue by promoting ancillary services, including re-inspections, and referrals.

Home inspectors using ISN do not need to change their existing inspection workflow or pay additional fees to offer the app to their clients. The Porch app is presented as an option for clients to consider on the ISN inspection report delivery page and comes with free Recall Check ($90 value per year), which allows homeowners to manage systems and appliances and stay apprised of recalls.

The Porch app helps inspectors differentiate their business with home buyers and extend the value of the inspection report. By pulling in key data about the home from the buyer’s home inspection report, the app empowers homeowners to easily choose which items from the inspection report they want to take action on (e.g. repairs and replacements). The app also helps homeowners track projects, to-dos, maintenance reminders, and additional data about their home in one place. The app also recommends pros/services, including the inspection company’s referrals and ancillary services, provides checklists and tools to simplify moving and the home, and offers over $500 in offers and coupons from national and local retailers.

"Some of the big challenges for home inspectors include differentiating their business and staying top of mind after the home inspection to offer ancillary services or other offers," said Adam Birnbaum, President and General Manager of ISN. "The Porch App marks the future for how people will manage their homes, and we're excited to partner with Porch to integrate the inspector and their home inspection business into that future. With the Porch App, inspectors will have a permanent place on a homebuyer's phone home screen, and through the app inspectors will be able to differentiate their business with homebuyers, reduce post-inspection work, and drive more business. This is a new era of tools for home buyers and inspectors, and we are excited to be a part of it."

“The Porch app is an integral part of our mission to simplify moving and homeownership," said Matt Ehrlichman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Porch Group, Inc. “We’re thrilled to give home inspectors the opportunity to present their clients with a free yet high-value tool that will make it easier to manage and maintain one of the biggest investments most people make in their lifetime: their home.”

More information about the Porch app is available at porchapp.inspectionsupport.com. Information on ISN is available at inspectionsupport.com. The launch of the app is just one of many recent announcements from ISN, including the launch of a new home inspection website offering with hosting capabilities and the launch of a new ISN-native inspection report writer.

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 30,900 home services companies, such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utilities companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch Group provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch Group, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

About Inspection Support Network (ISN)

Inspection Support Network is one of the industry’s oldest and most trusted software solutions for home inspectors, enabling over one million inspections each year. ISN helps home inspectors ranging in size from sole proprietors to large multi-inspector businesses build their company brands, automate workflows, and manage customer and agent relationships. With a comprehensive portfolio of easy-to-use tools, ISN empowers inspectors to simplify, streamline, and grow their businesses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006014/en/