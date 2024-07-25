Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group,” “Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a homeowners insurance and vertical software platform, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, after markets close on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Conference Call

Porch management will host a live webinar to discuss the financial results and business followed by Q&A on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on the company website, along with a press release and other supplemental financial information.

All are invited to listen to the event by registering for the webinar here. A webinar replay will also be available in the Investors section of Porch’s corporate website.

Porch Group, Inc., ("Porch") is a homeowners insurance and vertical software platform. Porch's strategy to win in homeowners insurance is to leverage unique data for advantaged underwriting, provide the best services for homebuyers, and protect the whole home. The long-term competitive moats that create this differentiation come from Porch's leadership in home services software-as-a-service and its deep relationships with approximately 30 thousand companies that are key to the home-buying transaction, such as home inspectors, mortgage, and title companies. To learn more about Porch, visit ir.porchgroup.com.

