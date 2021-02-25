PORR AG: Supervisory Board committee nominates Jürgen Raschendorfer as member of the Executive Board

Vienna (25.02.2021)

The nomination committee of the Supervisory Board has today nominated Jürgen Raschendorfer as member of the Executive Board of PORR AG as of 8 March 2021. The corresponding resolutions were passed in the subsequent Supervisory Board meeting.

Jürgen Raschendorfer (48) studied civil engineering at the University of Wuppertal and graduated in 1999 as a graduate engineer. He started his career at Ed. Züblin AG. Until 2020, he held various management positions for the international construction business in Germany, the Netherlands and Russia within the STRABAG Group.

As member of the Executive Board of PORR AG Jürgen Raschendorfer will be responsible for Poland, Norway, GCC (Dubai, Qatar), tunneling and infrastructure.

Ad-hoc Announcement