PORR    POS   AT0000609607

PORR

(POS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PORR AG: Supervisory Board committee nominates Jürgen Raschendorfer as member of the Executive Board

02/25/2021 | 05:52am EST
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

Vienna (25.02.2021)

The nomination committee of the Supervisory Board has today nominated Jürgen Raschendorfer as member of the Executive Board of PORR AG as of 8 March 2021. The corresponding resolutions were passed in the subsequent Supervisory Board meeting.

Jürgen Raschendorfer (48) studied civil engineering at the University of Wuppertal and graduated in 1999 as a graduate engineer. He started his career at Ed. Züblin AG. Until 2020, he held various management positions for the international construction business in Germany, the Netherlands and Russia within the STRABAG Group.

As member of the Executive Board of PORR AG Jürgen Raschendorfer will be responsible for Poland, Norway, GCC (Dubai, Qatar), tunneling and infrastructure.

For further questions please contact:

Karl-Heinz Strauss, CEO
PORR AG
T: +43 (0)50 626 1000
comms@porr-group.com

Mag. Milena Ioveva, Company Spokesperson
Head of Group Communications, Investor Relations und Sustainability
PORR AG
T: +43 (0)50 626 - 1763
ir@porr-group.com

Ad-hoc Announcement

Disclaimer

Porr AG published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 10:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
