PORR : and ORTNER to realize MCI Campus in Innsbruck

Innsbruck, 28.01.2021 - The consortium PORR ORTNER will realize the new campus of MCI | The Entrepreneurial School® in Innsbruck by 2024 on behalf of the province of Tyrol. The consortium emerged as the winner of the award procedure, held as a so-called 'competitive dialogue'. The clear responsibility of a design & build contractor and the corresponding reduction in interfaces translate into security for the public client in terms of costs and deadlines, coupled with complete involvement. The project has a contract volume of EUR 135m.

The new campus in the heart of Innsbruck will expand the city's academic infrastructure with an attractive location for training and further education.

© MCI

'We are proud to assume responsibility for this impressive investment project together with ORTNER and thereby make a key contribution to the strategic expansion of Innsbruck's academic infrastructure. Our expertise and experience as a general contractor and design & build provider make us a reliable partner for the state of Tyrol', said PORR CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss.

'As a Tyrolean company with a rich tradition, ORTNER is pleased to realize another innovative project for the state of Tyrol in a consortium with PORR. The fact that the tender was awarded to a design & build provider is a trailblazing move: This yields a holistic product with clear responsibilities. Many interfaces are eliminated. For the client, this means security in terms of costs and deadlines with full involvement and flexibility', added CEO of IGO Industries Iris Ortner.

Trend-setting instruments act as innovation drivers

As a design & build contractor under a partner model, the PORR ORTNER consortium assumes overall responsibility for the design and construction of the MCI Campus right through to its turnkey handover. In this future-oriented model for executing complex projects, all parties involved are integrated into the joint planning, costing and realization at an early stage. This contributes significantly to a common understanding of the project and will be reflected in the appealing design as well as innovative, life-cycle oriented execution of construction.

The award of the contract marked an initial innovation boost for the large-scale new campus building. The use of Building Information Modeling (BIM) - an intelligent planning process based on a 3D model - guarantees efficient planning for all parties involved. Lean management ensures ongoing process optimization and guarantees the efficient design of the entire value chain right from the start. The next step will see the announcement of the architectural competition in March. Construction is set for completion in the second half of 2024.

New campus in the heart of Innsbruck

MCI's 3,500 students, 400 staff and around 1,000 lecturers are currently spread across several locations in Innsbruck. The new campus is being realized in a prominent location on the nearly 10,000 m2 'Fenner-Areal', creating optimal conditions for research, study, continuing education, knowhow transfer and start-ups. Direct proximity to several faculties of the University of Innsbruck, to the Innsbruck Hofgarten, to the international congress center, as well as to the lively old town makes the future campus of the MCI an attractive location for education and training.

Facts and figures at a glance