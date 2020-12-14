Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Porr    POS   AT0000609607

PORR

(POS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/14 04:19:42 am
12.34 EUR   +0.98%
04:03aPORR : to supply Slab Track Austria Technology for the state-of-the-art HS2 project
PU
12/10PORR AG : COO Thomas Stiegler resigns
PU
11/26PORR : COVID has negative impact on PORR earnings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PORR : to supply Slab Track Austria Technology for the state-of-the-art HS2 project

12/14/2020 | 04:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vienna, 14.12.2020 - PORR received another recognition of its expertise with the award of a EUR 286m (GBP 260m) contract to supply slab track for the most significant infrastructure project in Great Britain in centuries.

[Link]

Slab Track Austria technology has been used throughout Europe and Asia for high-speed, metro and rehabilitation projects.

© PORR

'We have proven worldwide that our Slab Track Austria product meets the highest requirements in railway construction. With our technology, we enable almost maintenance-free high speed railway operations. We are proud to be able to significantly contribute to improved mobility in the UK with our patent,' said PORR CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss.

The major railway project HS2 in Great Britain has selected Slab Track Austria technology which has been successfully implemented worldwide. The new railway line will initially run from London to the West Midlands with plans to extend further to Manchester and Leeds; meeting high standards with state-of-the-art technology for high speed transport to improve connectivity by linking eight of the UK's ten largest cities.

In October 2020 it was announced that PORR secured the contract to supply 453 km of its slab track technology for this important infrastructure project, as part of a contract worth around EUR 286m (GBP 260m). PORR will be working with Aggregate Industries UK, a leading building material supplier in Great Britain, for the production of the precast panels will be supplied from a quarry not far from the slab track plant in Somerset. Together with Aggregate Industries, PORR can make optimal use of strategic synergies and, with its extensive slab track expertise, is the perfect partner for the infrastructure project.

At 360 km/h from London to Birmingham and Crewe

Once operational, HS2 will serve more than 25 stations and connect around 30 million people sustainably. Trains running on the high-speed tracks will operate at a speed of 360 km/h. The line between London and Birmingham will be built as part of Phase 1. Phase 2a will extend the high speed network from Birmingham to Crewe and then the planned Phase 2b route would extend to Manchester in the West and to Leeds in the East. Further travel north to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle would be enabled by the HS2 trains utilising the existing rail network.

PORR will provide professional services such as design and consulting, as well as produce and supply precast track slabs for construction of 338 km on earthworks and viaducts for Phase 1 and the Option of additional 115 km for Phase 2a as part of this contract starting in January 2021.

Slab Track Austria for future mobility

PORR developed its slab track technology in cooperation with ÖBB, Austrian Federal Railways, and implemented it for the first time in 1989. Since then, this technology has been used successfully in Austria, Germany, Great Britain, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Qatar. The technology meets all requirements in high-speed traffic: virtually maintenance-free rail operations, a high level of safety and minimal wear and tear on the trains. With this unique system, PORR offers an efficient solution to the growing demand for fast, reliable and sustainable mobility. PORR is currently using the future-proof technology in numerous international construction projects, including Stuttgart 21 Lot C in Germany, Koralmbahn in Austria, Barking Riverside in Great Britain and Melbourne Metro Tunnel in Australia.

Facts and figures at a glance

Type of project: Infrastructure, slab track
Scope of services: Supply of precast slab track design, consulting as well as production and supply of 453 km of precast track slab
Client: HS2 Ltd.
Contractor: PORR UK Ltd.
Project duration: January 2021 - April 2029
Contract value: GBP 260m (approx. EUR 286m)

Disclaimer

Porr AG published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 09:02:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PORR
04:03aPORR : to supply Slab Track Austria Technology for the state-of-the-art HS2 proj..
PU
12/10PORR AG : COO Thomas Stiegler resigns
PU
11/26PORR : COVID has negative impact on PORR earnings
PU
11/26PORR : Investor Presentation, November 2020
PU
11/17PORR AG : Preliminary financial results Q3 2020 below previous year – nega..
PU
10/28PORR : Contract to build the Pfons-Brenner lot remains valid
PU
10/01PORR : to build modern residential complex at Vienna's Nordbahnhof
PU
09/18PORR : Investor Presentation, August 2020
PU
09/18PORR : to build Franklinturm in Zurich
PU
07/14HSBC BANK PLC : Post Stabilisation Notice - PORR AG
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 636 M 5 628 M 5 628 M
Net income 2020 -54,8 M -66,5 M -66,5 M
Net Debt 2020 311 M 377 M 377 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,08x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 353 M 427 M 428 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 20 068
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart PORR
Duration : Period :
Porr Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,92 €
Last Close Price 12,22 €
Spread / Highest target 63,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Heinz Strauss Chief Executive Officer
Karl Pistotnik Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. Johannes Wenkenbach Co-Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Stiegler Co-Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Sauer Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORR-20.85%427
VINCI SA-14.57%57 581
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.25%32 693
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-8.05%22 743
FERROVIAL, S.A.-14.76%20 551
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.09%18 670
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ