PORR AG successfully completes capital increase

11/03/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

  • A total of 10,183,250 new shares issued with gross proceeds of approximately EUR 122.2 million
  • The offer price in the international private placement is equal to the subscription price of EUR 12.00 per new share
  • Authorised capital was fully exercised

PORR AG ("PORR" or the "Company") has successfully completed its capital increase announced on 14 October 2021. Following the previous announcement and the launch of the international private placement in the form of an accelerated bookbuilding, PORR confirms that the remaining up to 1,416,872 new shares for which no subscription rights were exercised during the subscription period have been successfully offered to selected institutional and other prospectus-exempted investors ("International Private Placement" or "Rump Placement").

A total of 10,183,250 new shares with gross proceeds of approximately EUR 122.2 million were issued as part of the capital increase. The Company's authorised capital was thus fully exercised. The share capital of the Company, subject to the registration of the capital increase with the companies register, thus amounts to EUR 39,278,250.00, divided into 39,278,250 shares.

The offer price in the International Private Placement thus is equal to the subscription price in the rights offering.

The new shares are entitled for dividends as of 1 January 2021. Trading in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange of the new shares is expected to commence on 8 November 2021, conditional upon the registration of the capital increase with the companies register. Delivery of the new shares to investors is expected to occur on 8 November 2021.

Disclaimer:

This notification is a mandatory notification pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. It does not constitute a financial analysis, advice or recommendation relating to financial instruments, nor an offer, solicitation or invitation to buy or sell securities of PORR AG. The securities have already been sold.

This announcement has not been and does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or any solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for shares in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not permitted by law. The shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). The Shares referred to herein have not been registered under the registration requirements of the Securities Act. In member states of the European Economic Area, the offer was directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council, as amended. In the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, , the offer was directed only at persons at persons who are (i) professional investors falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order ("high net worth companies", "incorporated associations" etc.).

For further questions please contact:

Karl-Heinz Strauss, CEO
PORR AG
T: +43 (0)50 626 1000
comms@porr-group.com

Mag. Milena Ioveva, Company Spokesperson
Head of Group Communications, Investor Relations und Sustainability
PORR AG
T: +43 (0)50 626 - 1763
ir@porr-group.com

Ad-hoc Announcement

Disclaimer

Porr AG published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 20:56:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
