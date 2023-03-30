PORR : Bericht des Vorstands und des Aufsichtsrats der PORR AG gemäß § 95 Abs 6 AktG iVm § 159 Abs 2 Z 3 AktG im Zusammenhang mit TOP 7

Scrip Dividend

As the first company in Austria, PORR has made possible a payout in the form of a scrip dividend regarding the result of the business year 2015. In addition to the dividend of 1.00 Euro, the Board approved a special dividend of 0.50 Euro per share eligible for dividend payout which was either paid out in cash or in the form of dividend shares.

