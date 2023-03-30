Advanced search
    POS   AT0000609607

PORR AG

(POS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:00:17 2023-03-30 am EDT
13.60 EUR   +0.44%
Porr : Bericht des Vorstands und des Aufsichtsrats der PORR AG gemäß § 95 Abs 6 AktG iVm § 159 Abs 2 Z 3 AktG im Zusammenhang mit TOP 7
PU
Porr : Roadshow Presentation, March 2023
PU
Porr : Conference Call Presentation, March 2023
PU
PORR : Bericht des Vorstands und des Aufsichtsrats der PORR AG gemäß § 95 Abs 6 AktG iVm § 159 Abs 2 Z 3 AktG im Zusammenhang mit TOP 7

03/30/2023 | 02:11am EDT
Scrip Dividend
As the first company in Austria, PORR has made possible a payout in the form of a scrip dividend regarding the result of the business year 2015. In addition to the dividend of 1.00 Euro, the Board approved a special dividend of 0.50 Euro per share eligible for dividend payout which was either paid out in cash or in the form of dividend shares.

You can find an overview of information and documents here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Porr AG published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 06:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 674 M 6 147 M 6 147 M
Net income 2022 61,2 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
Net cash 2022 36,3 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,66x
Yield 2022 4,60%
Capitalization 529 M 573 M 573 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 20 140
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart PORR AG
Duration : Period :
PORR AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,54 €
Average target price 18,78 €
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl-Heinz Strauss Chief Executive Officer
Klemens Eiter Chief Financial Officer
Karl Pistotnik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Josef Pein Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jürgen Raschendorfer Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORR AG15.14%573
VINCI11.91%62 651
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.91%36 483
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.52%35 743
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED23.92%24 226
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.11%23 512
