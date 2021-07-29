PORR : Climate protection starts young

Vienna, 29.07.2021 - This year, the popular PORR Adventure Camp for children is dedicated to sustainability. With this childcare option, PORR is giving the younger generation a unique opportunity to experience the construction industry's green turnaround up close at the same time as lending a hand to working parents during the school holidays. At a visit to the children's construction site in Klagenfurt, an annual feature of the camp, the focus is on a range of different sustainable building trends.

'For years, the PORR Adventure Camp has served as an exciting childcare option while schools are closed - but this year we have a very special focus. For children and for their future', says Karl-Heinz Strauss, PORR CEO. 'Sustainability means that we treat our environment with respect, consider our fellow human beings and take a responsible approach to resources. The goal is for our kids to experience this through play'.

Back in 2018, the children at the camp constructed a miniature building together with several PORR experts and in recent years they have upgraded the building by plastering it and adding a lawn and an insect hotel. Yesterday, the youngsters at the popular children's construction site were able to learn about sustainable building trends at a total of six stations: In addition to seeing electricity produced by a photovoltaic plant, how roof greening is realised and how the miniature building gets its drinking water on tap, the children also learnt about the water cycle and the topic of recycling construction materials.

Occupational health and safety experts took the children on a construction-site walkaround to teach them about safety in the construction process. The kids were able to try out electric excavators and rollers. PORR COO Josef Pein, Governor of Carinthia Peter Kaiser, Chair of the Group Works Council Gottfried Hatzenbichler, and Branch Managers Robert Truppe and Robert Wuggenig all stopped by the site along with representatives from the media.

Nature and sport up close

Around 80 children and youngsters aged 6 to 14 are enjoying a fun-filled week of adventures in the sports hotel Royal X in Seeboden by the lake Millstätter See. From kayaking to stand-up paddling and pedalos, the kids can try a whole range of water sports. The program also includes various excursions and nature walks.