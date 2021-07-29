Log in
    POS   AT0000609607

PORR AG

(POS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/29 04:25:27 am
16.34 EUR   +0.86%
PORR : Climate protection starts young

07/29/2021 | 04:37am EDT
Vienna, 29.07.2021 - This year, the popular PORR Adventure Camp for children is dedicated to sustainability. With this childcare option, PORR is giving the younger generation a unique opportunity to experience the construction industry's green turnaround up close at the same time as lending a hand to working parents during the school holidays. At a visit to the children's construction site in Klagenfurt, an annual feature of the camp, the focus is on a range of different sustainable building trends.

'For years, the PORR Adventure Camp has served as an exciting childcare option while schools are closed - but this year we have a very special focus. For children and for their future', says Karl-Heinz Strauss, PORR CEO. 'Sustainability means that we treat our environment with respect, consider our fellow human beings and take a responsible approach to resources. The goal is for our kids to experience this through play'.

Back in 2018, the children at the camp constructed a miniature building together with several PORR experts and in recent years they have upgraded the building by plastering it and adding a lawn and an insect hotel. Yesterday, the youngsters at the popular children's construction site were able to learn about sustainable building trends at a total of six stations: In addition to seeing electricity produced by a photovoltaic plant, how roof greening is realised and how the miniature building gets its drinking water on tap, the children also learnt about the water cycle and the topic of recycling construction materials.

Occupational health and safety experts took the children on a construction-site walkaround to teach them about safety in the construction process. The kids were able to try out electric excavators and rollers. PORR COO Josef Pein, Governor of Carinthia Peter Kaiser, Chair of the Group Works Council Gottfried Hatzenbichler, and Branch Managers Robert Truppe and Robert Wuggenig all stopped by the site along with representatives from the media.

Nature and sport up close

Around 80 children and youngsters aged 6 to 14 are enjoying a fun-filled week of adventures in the sports hotel Royal X in Seeboden by the lake Millstätter See. From kayaking to stand-up paddling and pedalos, the kids can try a whole range of water sports. The program also includes various excursions and nature walks.

Disclaimer

Porr AG published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 900 M 5 807 M 5 807 M
Net income 2021 35,5 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
Net Debt 2021 144 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 468 M 552 M 554 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 19 033
Free-Float 37,1%
Managers and Directors
Karl-Heinz Strauss Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Sauer Chief Financial Officer
Karl Pistotnik Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. Johannes Wenkenbach Co-Chief Operating Officer
Josef Schwarzecker Head-Risk Management & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORR AG25.58%552
VINCI10.88%58 797
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED23.79%30 323
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.66%29 132
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.39%21 414
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.76%18 419