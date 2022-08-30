PORR : Conference Call Presentation, August 2022

This presentation was prepared by PORR AG (the "Company") solely for use at investors' meetings and is provided solely for informational purposes.
This presentation dates from August 2022. The facts and information contained herein might be subject to revision in the future. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. None of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of its shareholders or any of such person's directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of its shareholders or any of such person's directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation. The same applies to information contained in other material made available at the meeting.
This document is selective in nature and is intended to provide an introduction to, and overview of, the business of the Company. Wherever external sources are quoted in this presentation, such external information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed by the Company as being accurate.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which the Company operates. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements, including but not limited to assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or information from third party sources, contained in this presentation are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve uncertainties and risks. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. The Company does not represent or guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor do they accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
By accepting this presentation, you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and of the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.
I n v e s t o r P r e s e n t a t i o n
A u g u s t 2 0 2 2
2 2
Highlights HY 2022
1
2
High demand due to construction investments
Stabilising input costs
Order backlog at a top level
Continued selective acquisition
3
HY EBT increased by 93%
Limited impact of cost pressures
4
Stable balance sheet
Net debt improvement. High liquidity reserves.
5
Outlook 2022: Earnings better than in 2021
On track to meet PORR 2025 goals
I n v e s t o r P r e s e n t a t i o n
A u g u s t 2 0 2 2
3
Strong Demand. Stabilisation in Costs.
EU Budget supports construction sector
2021 - 2027 EU Budget: EUR 2.0 tn
EUR 724 bn
Investment potential in construction EUR 791 bn
EUR 19 bn
EUR 48 bn
Recovery and Resilience Facility
Connecting Europe Facility (Transport and Energy)
Cohesion Fund
~40% for economic recovery, sustainable infrastructure and building renovation
Input cost hikes slowing down
400
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
12/20
03/21
06/21
09/21
12/21
03/22
06/22
Oil
Bitumen (Austrian Index)
Diesel
Steel - Hot Rolled Coil
Steel - Rebar
Raw material prices surpassing the peak, headed by diesel price development
Infrastructure programmes providing
Smart procurement with centralisation
stimulus in home markets
and strong market position
Sources: European Commission, Thomson Eikon, Statistik Austria
I n v e s t o r P r e s e n t a t i o n
A u g u s t 2 0 2 2
4
European Market on the Move
Building construction
Residential construction on a high level despite increased interest rates remains
Structural change in non-residential construction to retail, storage,co-workingand industrial
Modernisation and revitalisation of buildings towards energy efficiency (incl. thermal insulation)
Civil engineering
EU investment programmes supporting infrastructure construction
Energy transition demands specialist civil engineering - speeded up by lack of gas supply
Emerging business models: geothermal energy, pipeline construction for digital transition
I n v e s t o r P r e s e n t a t i o n
A u g u s t 2 0 2 2
BIM: New Courts, DE
Revitalisation Wien Museum, AT
Power Plant Limberg III, AT
Expressway S2, PL
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.