PORR : Conference Call Presentation, November 2022
11/28/2022 | 12:45am EST
Q1-3 Results 2022
Part of the solution.
Investor Presentation
November 2022
Key Messages Q1-3 2022
1
2
No construction slow-down
Stable footprint in all sectors
Continued high level order book of EUR 7.9 bn
Consistent focus on selective acquisition
3
EBT of EUR 57.5m on track (+35%)
Proven track record
4
Crisis-proven balance sheet
Transformation in full swing
5
Positive outlook for 2022 and 2023
Optimistic mid-term perspectives
Construction Input Prices Stabilising
Material costs coming down
160
140
Indexed per 31.12.2020
120
100
80
12/20
03/21
06/21
09/21
12/21
03/22
06/22
09/22
Steel - Rebar
Timber
Decreasing input costs and slow adaption
of sales prices lead to higher margins
Hedging of input prices and index-linked construction contracts
Energy costs on high levels
800
700
31.12.2021
600
500
400
per
Indexed
300
200
100
0
12/21
03/22
06/22
09/22
Electricity
Gas
Diesel
Oil
Electricity cost dependent on gas supply with downward trend since Aug
Diesel as most important source
of energy - 75% for 2023 fixed
Sources: LSEG Workspace, kunststoffweb.de
Interest Rate Hikes Against Soaring Inflation
High interest rates dampen inflation
11%
5%
10%
4%
Inflation
9%
ratesBase
8%
3%
7%
2%
6%
5%
1%
4%
0%
12/21
03/22
06/22
09/22
12/22
US Inflation
FED base rate
FED base rate forecast
11%
5%
10%
4%
Inflation
9%
ratesBase
8%
3%
7%
2%
6%
5%
1%
4%
0%
12/21
03/22
06/22
09/22
12/22
EU Inflation
EZB base rate
EZB base rate forecast
Capital markets under pressure
Downward trend in US inflation due to increasing interest rates
High inflation leads to rise in
personnel costs
Increasing base rates burden
cost of debt
Impacts on PORR
Increase in personnel cost considered in customer prices and calculations
Interest expense stabilised by reduction in gross debt
Sources: LSEG Workspace, Trading Economics
