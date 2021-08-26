PORR : Investor Presentation, August 2021

This presentation was prepared by PORR AG (the "Company") solely for use at investors' meetings and is provided solely for informational purposes.
This presentation dates from August 2021. The facts and information contained herein might be subject to revision in the future. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. None of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of its shareholders or any of such person's directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of its shareholders or any of such person's directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation. The same applies to information contained in other material made available at the meeting.
This document is selective in nature and is intended to provide an introduction to, and overview of, the business of the Company. Wherever external sources are quoted in this presentation, such external information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed by the Company as being accurate.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which the Company operates. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements, including but not limited to assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or information from third party sources, contained in this presentation are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve uncertainties and risks. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. The Company does not represent or guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor do they accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
By accepting this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and of the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.
Highlights HY/2021
1
2
Construction rally is back on center stage
Full steam ahead in construction boom
Green and Lean - a strategic evolution
Creating sustainable value
Record half-year in output and earnings
3
Ready for more with PORR 2025 transformation
Strong balance sheet sustained
4
Cash, equity and net debt
5
Outlook 2021 confirmed
Final outcome depending on ongoing anti-trust settlement
1 Strong Upside for PORR Home Markets
Production output for PORR home markets1
in EUR bn
Quarterly GDP development for initial quarters post crisis on PORR home markets2
CAGR +6.1%
indexed by Q1
Q2/21
1,070
1,125
1,013
958
916
836
776
825
875
923
+6.6%
741
669
167
175
182
188
195
202
+3.9%
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Building Construction
Civil Engineering
Investment appetite higher
than ever before
Touchdown for the construction sector
KPMG (MarketLine)
Eurostat, 2021
Q4/19
Forecast
Q1/21
Time of
Q3/08
recovery
Q4/09
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q5
Q6
Q7
Q8
Q9
Financial crisis 2008
COVID pandemic 2020 ( forecast)
Sharply rising economic confidence
and rebound
Decisive political support points a clear way
1 Record Order Book Confirms The Way
in EURm
TOP order intakes in HY 2021
6,784
7,080
7,848
3,016
3,271
3,005
HY/19
HY/20
HY/21
Subway line U2
S19 expressway
Vienna
Kuźnica - Sokółka Północ
Order book*
Order intake*
Improved order backlog regarding
margins and risk control Significant demand anticipating
tomorrow's needs
Schützengarten
Limberg III
Dresden
Kaprun
