  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  PORR AG
  News
  Summary
    POS   AT0000609607

PORR AG

(POS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Wiener Boerse - 08/25 11:35:19 am
15.92 EUR   +1.40%
12:51aPORR : Investor Presentation, August 2021
PU
12:51aPORR RIGHT ON TRACK : strong first half
PU
07/29PORR : Climate protection starts young
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PORR : Investor Presentation, August 2021

08/26/2021 | 12:51am EDT
Green and Lean

HY Results 2021

Investor Presentation

August 2021

Disclaimer

  • This presentation was prepared by PORR AG (the "Company") solely for use at investors' meetings and is provided solely for informational purposes.
  • This presentation dates from August 2021. The facts and information contained herein might be subject to revision in the future. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. None of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of its shareholders or any of such person's directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of its shareholders or any of such person's directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation. The same applies to information contained in other material made available at the meeting.
  • This document is selective in nature and is intended to provide an introduction to, and overview of, the business of the Company. Wherever external sources are quoted in this presentation, such external information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed by the Company as being accurate.
  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which the Company operates. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements, including but not limited to assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or information from third party sources, contained in this presentation are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve uncertainties and risks. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. The Company does not represent or guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor do they accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
  • By accepting this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and of the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

Investor Presentation ● August 2021 ● 2

Highlights HY/2021

1

2

Construction rally is back on center stage

Full steam ahead in construction boom

Green and Lean - a strategic evolution

Creating sustainable value

Record half-year in output and earnings

3

Ready for more with PORR 2025 transformation

Strong balance sheet sustained

4

Cash, equity and net debt

5

Outlook 2021 confirmed

Final outcome depending on ongoing anti-trust settlement

Investor Presentation ● August 2021 ● 3

1 Strong Upside for PORR Home Markets

Production output for PORR home markets1

in EUR bn

Quarterly GDP development for initial quarters post crisis on PORR home markets2

CAGR +6.1%

indexed by Q1

Q2/21

1,070

1,125

1,013

958

916

836

776

825

875

923

+6.6%

741

669

167

175

182

188

195

202

+3.9%

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Building Construction

Civil Engineering

Investment appetite higher

than ever before

Touchdown for the construction sector

  1. KPMG (MarketLine)
  2. Eurostat, 2021

Investor Presentation ● August 2021 ● 4

Q4/19

Forecast

Q1/21

Time of

Q3/08

recovery

Q4/09

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q5

Q6

Q7

Q8

Q9

Financial crisis 2008

COVID pandemic 2020 ( forecast)

Sharply rising economic confidence

and rebound

Decisive political support points a clear way

1 Record Order Book Confirms The Way

in EURm

TOP order intakes in HY 2021

6,784

7,080

7,848

3,016

3,271

3,005

HY/19

HY/20

HY/21

Subway line U2

S19 expressway

Vienna

Kuźnica - Sokółka Północ

Order book*

Order intake*

Improved order backlog regarding

margins and risk control Significant demand anticipating

tomorrow's needs

Schützengarten

Limberg III

Dresden

Kaprun

  • Adjusted for the projects H51 Pfons - Brenner and A1 Leverkusen Rhine Bridge Investor Presentation ● August 2021 ● 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Porr AG published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 04:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 900 M 5 763 M 5 763 M
Net income 2021 35,5 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
Net Debt 2021 144 M 169 M 169 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 460 M 540 M 541 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 19 033
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart PORR AG
Duration : Period :
PORR AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 15,92 €
Average target price 18,62 €
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl-Heinz Strauss Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Sauer Chief Financial Officer
Karl Pistotnik Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. Johannes Wenkenbach Co-Chief Operating Officer
Josef Schwarzecker Head-Risk Management & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORR AG23.41%540
VINCI12.18%61 186
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED23.75%30 463
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.64%29 894
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.96%21 449
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.98%18 602