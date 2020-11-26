PORR : Investor Presentation, November 2020

Log in
PORR AG    POS   AT0000609607

SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q1-3 Results 2020

Investor Presentation

November 2020

Disclaimer

  • This presentation was prepared by PORR AG (the "Company") solely for use at investors' meetings and is provided solely for informational purposes.
  • This presentation dates from November 2020. The facts and information contained herein might be subject to revision in the future. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. None of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of its shareholders or any of such person's directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of its shareholders or any of such person's directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation. The same applies to information contained in other material made available at the meeting.
  • This document is selective in nature and is intended to provide an introduction to, and overview of, the business of the Company. Wherever external sources are quoted in this presentation, such external information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed by the Company as being accurate.
  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which the Company operates. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements, including but not limited to assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or information from third party sources, contained in this presentation are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve uncertainties and risks. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. The Company does not represent or guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor do they accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
  • By accepting this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and of the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

Investor Presentation ● November 2020 ● 2

Pandemic Both Challenges and Boosts Transformation

1

2

Economy shaked out

Challenging Q1-3/20

Economic slowdown

Production output

but no recession

down by 7%

Supportive central bank

Negative EBT: EUR -62m

policy

Project reassessments

Supportive regional

in structural engineering

investment programmes

and tunnelling

Decisive actions taken

3

Looking ahead

  • Positive view on 2021
  • High level order book
  • Turnaround creates value
  • Strategy with the right focus

New Reality

Turnaround

Positive Outlook

Investor Presentation ● November 2020 ● 3

Markets Heading for a V-Shaped Recovery

EU production in construction

Order book and employee index

1991=100

indexed by Q1/2005

-31%

+61%

+81%

110

-36%

+30%

+55%

200

-60%

+7%

+20%

100

90

80

100

70

60

0

2005

2007

2009

2011

2013

2015

2017

2019

91

95

99

03

07

11

15

19Future

Buildings

Order book (Value index/nominal)

Order book (Volume index/real)

Civil Engineering

Employees

Construction acitivities in EU

Front loaded order book in volume and

rebound towards pre-COVID levels

value plus limited capacities

Sources: Eurostat, Statistisches Bundesamt; Roland Berger

Investor Presentation ● November 2020 ● 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Porr AG published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 06:14:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 4 620 M 5 508 M 5 508 M
Net income 2020 -53,5 M -63,8 M -63,8 M
Net Debt 2020 307 M 366 M 366 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 387 M 461 M 461 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 19 658
Free-Float 36,3%
Consensus
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Heinz Strauss Chief Executive Officer
Karl Pistotnik Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. Johannes Wenkenbach Co-Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Stiegler Co-Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Sauer Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORR AG-13.21%461
VINCI SA-10.87%59 439
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.45%34 635
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-14.11%21 535
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.35%20 570
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.23%19 734
