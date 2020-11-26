PORR : Investor Presentation, November 2020

This presentation was prepared by PORR AG (the "Company") solely for use at investors' meetings and is provided solely for informational purposes.
This presentation dates from November 2020. The facts and information contained herein might be subject to revision in the future. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. None of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of its shareholders or any of such person's directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of its shareholders or any of such person's directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation. The same applies to information contained in other material made available at the meeting.
This document is selective in nature and is intended to provide an introduction to, and overview of, the business of the Company. Wherever external sources are quoted in this presentation, such external information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed by the Company as being accurate.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which the Company operates. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements, including but not limited to assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or information from third party sources, contained in this presentation are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve uncertainties and risks. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. The Company does not represent or guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor do they accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
By accepting this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and of the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.
Investor Presentation ● November 2020 ● 2
Pandemic Both Challenges and Boosts Transformation
1
2
Economy shaked out
Challenging Q1-3/20
▪ Economic slowdown
▪ Production output
but no recession
down by 7%
▪ Supportive central bank
▪ Negative EBT: EUR -62m
policy
▪ Project reassessments
▪ Supportive regional
in structural engineering
investment programmes
and tunnelling
▪ Decisive actions taken
3
Looking ahead
Positive view on 2021
High levelorder book
Turnaroundcreates value
Strategy with the right focus
New Reality
Turnaround
Positive Outlook
Investor Presentation ● November 2020 ● 3
Markets Heading for a V-Shaped Recovery
EU production in construction
Order book and employee index
1991=100
indexed by Q1/2005
-31%
+61%
+81%
110
-36%
+30%
+55%
200
-60%
+7%
+20%
100
90
80
100
70
60
0
2005
2007
2009
2011
2013
2015
2017
2019
91
95
99
03
07
11
15
19Future
Buildings
Order book (Value index/nominal)
Order book (Volume index/real)
Civil Engineering
Employees
Construction acitivities in EU
Front loaded order book in volume and
rebound towards pre-COVID levels
value plus limited capacities
Sources: Eurostat, Statistisches Bundesamt; Roland Berger
Investor Presentation ● November 2020 ● 4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.