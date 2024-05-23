DEAR SHAREHOLDERS AND STAKEHOLDERS,

PORR has once again delivered solid results in the first quarter of 2024: They are an impressive confirmation of our path of Intelligent Growth with Green and Lean. In this way, we increased our production output by 4.1% compared to the previous year to EUR 1,323m and achieved steady growth in orders. Our order intake rose to EUR 1,311m and the order backlog climbed to EUR 8,439m. At the same time, we were also able to increase our EBIT again, namely by 14.4% to EUR 11.3m. Our EBT saw an even stronger rise of 78.8% to EUR 8.0m.

Infrastructure remains the growth driver. Projects relating to energy and the expansion of sustainable mobility are generating particularly strong demand. This is also reflected in our order books: The largest new order of the quarter was the construction of a waste-to-energy plant in Gorlice, Poland. We expect these areas to continue to provide powerful momentum for the construction industry.

Overall, the European construction industry has shown signs of stabilisation since the start of the year. An economic upturn is expected from the summer onwards. In this environment, PORR still has a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline. So, together with you, we can look forward to a stimulating and enjoyable year and we thank you for your trust in us.

May 2024, Vienna Sincerely, Your Executive Board

Karl-Heinz Strauss

Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO