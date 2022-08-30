PORR : Roadshow Presentation, August 2022

This presentation was prepared by PORR AG (the "Company") solely for use at investors' meetings and is provided solely for informational purposes.
Building Tomorrow's World
01 PORR today
02 Transformation
03 Financial Peformer
Leading One-Stop Shop in
Strategic Focus on
Holistic PORR 2025
construction
Green and Lean
unleashes value potential
Strong long-term upside for
Pioneering the must-win
Visible margin upside
PORR home markets
battle in digitalisation
will uplift profitability
PORR ideally positioned to
Offering sustainability
Record order book as a
address megatrends
along the value chain
solid foundation
Riding the Right Wave - One-Stop Shop in Construction
Design &
Engineering
DemolitionConstruction
One-Stop-Shop
Full-Service-
Provider
Operation &
Refurbishment
Management
& Renovation
EUR 5.7 bn
~3% EBT margin
Production output
(Target 2025)
(FY/21)
EUR 7.8 bn
20k+
Order backlog
Employees
(FY/21)
Road
Residential
Tunnelling
Construction
Construction
NO
DE
#3
#6
#7 CH #1
Home Markets
Project Markets
Market position2,3
#1 in
Austria
Specialist Civil
Office
Engineering
Construction
Segment split1
Infra
CEE
9%
10%
PL
13%
#4
PL
CZ
DE
AT / CH
53%
SK #2
14%
AT
RO #7
Service split1
11%
34%
QA
AE
55%
Top
in Sustainability
Civil engineering
in 7 European
Building construction
Ranked
Home Markets
Other
Industrial
Railway
Bridge
Construction
Construction
Construction
Segment split and service split based on production output split FY 2021; 1% of construction output to be assigned to Holding
Market position sourced from Construction and Civil Engineering Market Study (KPMG, 2021), indexed
Market position for Austria according to management calculations: revenue comparison based on construction output for Austria only. For PORR, revenues generated in Austria in the Infrastructure segments have been added, leading to #1 market position compared to Strabag in Austria
PORR Captures the Megatrends in Construction
UrbanisationMobility
+80%
-55%
of the European population
CO2 emission target in the
in urban areas by 2050
EU by 2030
Demand for new housing
Climate-neutral infrastructure
concepts
Smart concepts
Efficient infrastructure
(sharing economy)
Building construction
Technological leadership
Residential
Commercial
Bridges
Tunnelling
Industrial
Hotels
Roads
Railway
Slab Track
Specialist Civil
Engineering
Sustainability
EUR 1.8tn
European
Green Deal
Green construction as way of life
Circular economy in the value chain
Sustainable leadership
ISS ESG
MSCI ESG
#1
AA
Innovation
Health &
Safety
Environmental Corporate
Engineering Governance
Digitalisation
EUR 2.1 bn
BIM market
BIM as market standard and efficiency enabler
Big data and paperless construction site on top
Pioneering digitalisation
BIM
LEAN Design
LEAN
2D - 5D
Construction
Health
+48%
People older than 65 by 2050
Cross-generational concepts
Health as lifestyle boosts demand in health services
Planning, development, construction, management
Private Medical
Hospitals Centers
Rehab Clinics
Primary Care
Retirement Research
Homes Facilities
