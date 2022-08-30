Log in
    POS   AT0000609607

PORR AG

(POS)
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:25 2022-08-29 am EDT
11.96 EUR   +1.53%
PORR : Roadshow Presentation, August 2022

08/30/2022 | 12:54am EDT
HY Results 2022

Part of the solution.

Investor Presentation

August 2022

Disclaimer

  • This presentation was prepared by PORR AG (the "Company") solely for use at investors' meetings and is provided solely for informational purposes.
  • This presentation dates from August 2022. The facts and information contained herein might be subject to revision in the future. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. None of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of its shareholders or any of such person's directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of its shareholders or any of such person's directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation. The same applies to information contained in other material made available at the meeting.
  • This document is selective in nature and is intended to provide an introduction to, and overview of, the business of the Company. Wherever external sources are quoted in this presentation, such external information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed by the Company as being accurate.
  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which the Company operates. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements, including but not limited to assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or information from third party sources, contained in this presentation are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve uncertainties and risks. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. The Company does not represent or guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor do they accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
  • By accepting this presentation, you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and of the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

I n v e s t o r P r e s e n t a t i o n

A u g u s t 2 0 2 2

2 2

Building Tomorrow's World

01 PORR today

02 Transformation

03 Financial Peformer

Leading One-Stop Shop in

Strategic Focus on

Holistic PORR 2025

construction

Green and Lean

unleashes value potential

Strong long-term upside for

Pioneering the must-win

Visible margin upside

PORR home markets

battle in digitalisation

will uplift profitability

PORR ideally positioned to

Offering sustainability

Record order book as a

address megatrends

along the value chain

solid foundation

I n v e s t o r P r e s e n t a t i o n

A u g u s t 2 0 2 2

3

Riding the Right Wave - One-Stop Shop in Construction

Design &

Engineering

DemolitionConstruction

One-Stop-Shop

Full-Service-

Provider

Operation &

Refurbishment

Management

& Renovation

EUR 5.7 bn

~3% EBT margin

Production output

(Target 2025)

(FY/21)

EUR 7.8 bn

20k+

Order backlog

Employees

(FY/21)

Road

Residential

Tunnelling

Construction

Construction

NO

DE

#3

#6

#7 CH #1

Home Markets

Project Markets

  • Market position2,3

#1 in

Austria

Specialist Civil

Office

Engineering

Construction

Segment split1

Infra

CEE

9%

10%

PL

13%

#4

PL

CZ

DE

AT / CH

53%

SK #2

14%

AT

RO #7

Service split1

11%

34%

QA

AE

55%

Top

in Sustainability

Civil engineering

in 7 European

Building construction

Ranked

Home Markets

Other

Industrial

Railway

Bridge

Construction

Construction

Construction

  1. Segment split and service split based on production output split FY 2021; 1% of construction output to be assigned to Holding
  2. Market position sourced from Construction and Civil Engineering Market Study (KPMG, 2021), indexed
  3. Market position for Austria according to management calculations: revenue comparison based on construction output for Austria only. For PORR, revenues generated in Austria in the Infrastructure segments have been added, leading to #1 market position compared to Strabag in Austria

I n v e s t o r P r e s e n t a t i o n

A u g u s t 2 0 2 2

4

PORR Captures the Megatrends in Construction

UrbanisationMobility

+80%

-55%

of the European population

CO2 emission target in the

in urban areas by 2050

EU by 2030

Demand for new housing

Climate-neutral infrastructure

concepts

Smart concepts

Efficient infrastructure

(sharing economy)

Building construction

Technological leadership

Residential

Commercial

Bridges

Tunnelling

Industrial

Hotels

Roads

Railway

Slab Track

Specialist Civil

Engineering

Sustainability

EUR 1.8tn

European

Green Deal

Green construction as way of life

Circular economy in the value chain

Sustainable leadership

ISS ESG

MSCI ESG

#1

AA

Innovation

Health &

Safety

Environmental Corporate

Engineering Governance

Digitalisation

EUR 2.1 bn

BIM market

BIM as market standard and efficiency enabler

Big data and paperless construction site on top

Pioneering digitalisation

BIM

LEAN Design

LEAN

2D - 5D

Construction

Health

+48%

People older than 65 by 2050

Cross-generational concepts

Health as lifestyle boosts demand in health services

Planning, development, construction, management

Private Medical

Hospitals Centers

Rehab Clinics

Primary Care

Retirement Research

Homes Facilities

I n v e s t o r P r e s e n t a t i o n

A u g u s t 2 0 2 2

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Porr AG published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 04:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 354 M 5 348 M 5 348 M
Net income 2022 61,0 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
Net cash 2022 54,8 M 54,7 M 54,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,68x
Yield 2022 5,16%
Capitalization 467 M 467 M 467 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 19 559
Free-Float 42,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,96 €
Average target price 18,00 €
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl-Heinz Strauss Chief Executive Officer
Klemens Eiter Chief Financial Officer
Karl Pistotnik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Josef Pein Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jürgen Raschendorfer Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORR AG-14.26%467
VINCI-1.22%51 919
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.75%33 511
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.80%30 573
QUANTA SERVICES26.35%20 685
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-2.07%19 204