Investor Presentation: Q1 Results 2024

May 2024

1PORR

at a Glance

PORR IN BRIEF

ONE-STOP SHOP

OUR USP

Full-Service

#3

#3

#6

  • 21,000 Staff members

EUR 8.5 bn Order backlog

EUR 6.6 bn Production output

EUR 130.7m Earnings before tax (EBT)

#7

#2

#1

#5

2.3% EBIT margin to sales

Data as per 31.12.2023

Home markets Project markets

Market position #

THE 4 D'S OF PORR

DEMAND IN INFRASTRUCTURE AND BUILDINGS

Deglobalisation

Decarbonisation

Digitalisation

Demographic change

Resilience &

+1.5°C max. &

Artificial intelligence &

Urbanisation &

regionalisation

climate neutrality

digital twins

ageing society

Nearshoring and reshoring to

Energy transformation and

Digital transformation and

Smart infrastructure,

build local supply chains

circular construction

operational excellence

affordable housing for generations

Industrial construction Storage buildings

Geothermal energy Pipeline construction

BIM 3D - 5D

Big data

Digital processes

Railway, Slab Track

Tunnels, bridges

R&D facilities

Clean rooms Data centers

Environmental engineering Power plants

LEAN Construction

Robotics

AR, VR

Roads

Rehab clinics, medical centers

Local logistics

Regional infrastructure

Recycling Thermal renov. & revitalisation

Digital site

Drones

3D printing

Residential

Hotels, educational buildings

FOCUS ON INTELLIGENT GROWTH

WITH GREEN AND LEAN

Intelligent Growth

Green and Lean

Company

Staff

LEAN

Best in Class: In construction

We live our PORR Principles

Design-build contractor - one-

and technologies

stop shop for every process

Build on leading market

The best - Best Place to Work

Innovation leader in

position

construction technology

Sustainable profitability

Nurturing talent - lifelong

Pioneer in digitalisation -

ahead of revenue

learning for all of us

improving quality and

efficiency

Strong equity position and

We live diversity, equal

Lean, flexible and cost-

efficient deployment of

opportunities and

conscious

capital

performance

We inspire

We build

We rely

our customers.

on PORRians.

on LEAN Construction.

Clear commitment to ecological, environmentally- friendly construction

Efficient and responsible use of resources and energy

We act holistically in line with the circular economy

Clear commitment to compliance and ethical behaviour

We unite

economy, environment

and society.

22.05.2024 I 6

2Facts & Figures

Q1 Results 2024

Q1/24 AT A GLANCE

1

2

3

Stable construction environment

Strong infrastructure intakes

Resilient order book

High level of EUR 8.4 bn maintained

Reliable top line

Earnings quality clearly improved

4

5

6

Strong balance sheet

Equity ratio of 19.7% (+0.5 PP yoy)

Comfortable liquidity cushion

Free cash flow improved

Outlook 2024 confirmed

Confidence in business model

PROMISING CONSTRUCTION ENVIRONMENT

STRONG ORDER INTAKE IN INFRASTRUCTURE

Turnaround in construction starting in 2024

2.5%

2.5%

2.3%

rates

1.7%

1.5%

1.3% 1.4%

1.6%

0.9%

Annual growth

0.0%

-2.1%

-5.4%

2024e

2025e

2026e

PORR's order backlog (in EUR m)

CAGR: +2.5%

8,033

8,211

8,439

55%

59%

30%

27%

5%

10%

7%

7%

Q1/22

Q1/23

Q1/24

Residential

Non-residential

Civil engineering

Total

Miscellaneous

Residential

Non-residential

Civil engineering

Mid- to long-termdemand growing

Above average growth with increase of 2.8 %

Continuous growth in civil engineering

Further decrease in share of residential

Sustainable turnaround in residential

construction

construction expected in 2025

Secures visibility for >1 year

Source: Euroconstruct, Dec 2023

STABLE ORDER INTAKE

Order intake (in EUR m)

1,429

1,278

1,311

64%

64%

16%

19%

14% 6%

8%

9%

C+ / Prime Segment

Q1/22

Q1/23

Q1/24

Top 10 % der Branche

Miscellaneous

Residential

Non-residential

Civil engineering

  • +12% order intakes in infrastructure
  • Full pipeline from European Recovery and Resilience Facility and NextGenerationEU Budget

Railway modernisation

București Nord - Jilava - Giurgiu Nord - Giurgiu Nord Frontieră

