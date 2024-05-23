HOME OF
CONSTRUCTION
Investor Presentation: Q1 Results 2024
May 2024
DISCLAIMER
- This presentation was prepared by PORR AG (the "Company") solely for use at investors' meetings and is provided solely for informational purposes.
- This presentation dates from May 2024. The facts and information contained herein might be subject to revision in the future. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. None of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of its shareholders or any of such person's directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of its shareholders or any of such person's directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation. The same applies to information contained in other material made available at the meeting.
- This document is selective in nature and is intended to provide an introduction to, and overview of, the business of the Company. Wherever external sources are quoted in this presentation, such external information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed by the Company as being accurate.
- This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which the Company operates. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements, including but not limited to assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or information from third party sources, contained in this presentation are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve uncertainties and risks. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. The Company does not represent or guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward- looking statements are free from errors nor do they accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
- By accepting this presentation, you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and of the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.
Investor presentation: Q1 Results 2024
22.05.2024 I 2
1PORR
at a Glance
Investor presentation: Q1 Results 2024
22.05.2024 I 3
PORR IN BRIEF
ONE-STOP SHOP
N
B
G
U
I
S
I
E
L
D
D
D
OUR USP
E
T
E
M
Full-Service
A
O
V
L
Provider
N
O
I
S
E
#3
#3
#6
H
R
O
E
PERAT
- 21,000 Staff members
EUR 8.5 bn Order backlog
EUR 6.6 bn Production output
EUR 130.7m Earnings before tax (EBT)
#7
#2
#1
#5
2.3% EBIT margin to sales
Data as per 31.12.2023
Home markets Project markets
Market position #
Investor presentation: Q1 Results 2024
22.05.2024 I 4
THE 4 D'S OF PORR
DEMAND IN INFRASTRUCTURE AND BUILDINGS
Deglobalisation
Decarbonisation
Digitalisation
Demographic change
Resilience &
+1.5°C max. &
Artificial intelligence &
Urbanisation &
regionalisation
climate neutrality
digital twins
ageing society
Nearshoring and reshoring to
Energy transformation and
Digital transformation and
Smart infrastructure,
build local supply chains
circular construction
operational excellence
affordable housing for generations
Industrial construction Storage buildings
Geothermal energy Pipeline construction
BIM 3D - 5D
Big data
Digital processes
Railway, Slab Track
Tunnels, bridges
R&D facilities
Clean rooms Data centers
Environmental engineering Power plants
LEAN Construction
Robotics
AR, VR
Roads
Rehab clinics, medical centers
Local logistics
Regional infrastructure
Recycling Thermal renov. & revitalisation
Digital site
Drones
3D printing
Residential
Hotels, educational buildings
Investor presentation: Q1 Results 2024
22.05.2024 I 5
FOCUS ON INTELLIGENT GROWTH
WITH GREEN AND LEAN
Intelligent Growth
Green and Lean
Company
Staff
LEAN
Best in Class: In construction
We live our PORR Principles
Design-build contractor - one-
and technologies
stop shop for every process
Build on leading market
The best - Best Place to Work
Innovation leader in
position
construction technology
Sustainable profitability
Nurturing talent - lifelong
Pioneer in digitalisation -
ahead of revenue
learning for all of us
improving quality and
efficiency
Strong equity position and
We live diversity, equal
Lean, flexible and cost-
efficient deployment of
opportunities and
conscious
capital
performance
We inspire
We build
We rely
our customers.
on PORRians.
on LEAN Construction.
Investor presentation: Q1 Results 2024
ESG
Clear commitment to ecological, environmentally- friendly construction
Efficient and responsible use of resources and energy
We act holistically in line with the circular economy
Clear commitment to compliance and ethical behaviour
We unite
economy, environment
and society.
22.05.2024 I 6
2Facts & Figures
Q1 Results 2024
Investor presentation: Q1 Results 2024
22.05.2024 I 7
Q1/24 AT A GLANCE
1
2
3
Stable construction environment
Strong infrastructure intakes
Resilient order book
High level of EUR 8.4 bn maintained
Reliable top line
Earnings quality clearly improved
4
5
6
Strong balance sheet
Equity ratio of 19.7% (+0.5 PP yoy)
Comfortable liquidity cushion
Free cash flow improved
Outlook 2024 confirmed
Confidence in business model
Investor presentation: Q1 Results 2024
22.05.2024 I 8
PROMISING CONSTRUCTION ENVIRONMENT
STRONG ORDER INTAKE IN INFRASTRUCTURE
Turnaround in construction starting in 2024
2.5%
2.5%
2.3%
rates
1.7%
1.5%
1.3% 1.4%
1.6%
0.9%
Annual growth
0.0%
-2.1%
-5.4%
2024e
2025e
2026e
PORR's order backlog (in EUR m)
CAGR: +2.5%
8,033
8,211
8,439
55%
59%
30%
27%
5%
10%
7%
7%
Q1/22
Q1/23
Q1/24
Residential
Non-residential
Civil engineering
Total
Miscellaneous
Residential
Non-residential
Civil engineering
▪ Mid- to long-termdemand growing
▪ Above average growth with increase of 2.8 %
▪ Continuous growth in civil engineering
▪ Further decrease in share of residential
▪
Sustainable turnaround in residential
construction
construction expected in 2025
▪ Secures visibility for >1 year
Source: Euroconstruct, Dec 2023
Investor presentation: Q1 Results 2024
22.05.2024 I 9
STABLE ORDER INTAKE
Order intake (in EUR m)
1,429
1,278
1,311
64%
64%
16%
19%
14% 6%
8%
9%
C+ / Prime Segment
Q1/22
Q1/23
Q1/24
Top 10 % der Branche
Miscellaneous
Residential
Non-residential
Civil engineering
- +12% order intakes in infrastructure
- Full pipeline from European Recovery and Resilience Facility and NextGenerationEU Budget
Railway modernisation
București Nord - Jilava - Giurgiu Nord - Giurgiu Nord Frontieră
Investor presentation: Q1 Results 2024
22.05.2024 I 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Porr AG published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 04:56:05 UTC.