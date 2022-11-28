Advanced search
    POS   AT0000609607

PORR AG

(POS)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:25 2022-11-25 am EST
12.50 EUR   +4.17%
12:55aPorr : closes strong 3rd quarter
PU
12:45aPorr : Roadshow Presentation, November 2022
PU
12:45aPorr : Conference Call Presentation, November 2022
PU
PORR : Roadshow Presentation, November 2022

11/28/2022 | 12:45am EST
Q1-3 Results 2022

Part of the solution.

Investor Presentation

November 2022

Disclaimer

  • This presentation was prepared by PORR AG (the "Company") solely for use at investors' meetings and is provided solely for informational purposes.
  • This presentation dates from November 2022. The facts and information contained herein might be subject to revision in the future. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. None of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of its shareholders or any of such person's directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of its shareholders or any of such person's directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation. The same applies to information contained in other material made available at the meeting.
  • This document is selective in nature and is intended to provide an introduction to, and overview of, the business of the Company. Wherever external sources are quoted in this presentation, such external information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed by the Company as being accurate.
  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which the Company operates. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements, including but not limited to assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or information from third party sources, contained in this presentation are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve uncertainties and risks. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. The Company does not represent or guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor do they accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
  • By accepting this presentation, you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and of the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

I n v e s t o r P r e s e n t a t i o n

N o v e m b e r 2 0 2 2

2 2

Key Messages Q1-3 2022

1

2

No construction slow-down

Stable footprint in all sectors

Continued high level order book of EUR 7.9 bn

Consistent focus on selective acquisition

3

EBT of EUR 57.5m on track (+35%)

Proven track record

4

Crisis-proven balance sheet

Transformation in full swing

5

Positive outlook for 2022 and 2023

Optimistic mid-term perspectives

I n v e s t o r P r e s e n t a t i o n

N o v e m b e r 2 0 2 2

3

Construction Input Prices Stabilising

Material costs coming down

160

140

Indexed per 31.12.2020

120

100

80

12/20

03/21

06/21

09/21

12/21

03/22

06/22

09/22

Steel - Rebar

Timber

Decreasing input costs and slow adaption

of sales prices lead to higher margins

Hedging of input prices and index-linked construction contracts

Energy costs on high levels

800

700

31.12.2021

600

500

400

per

Indexed

300

200

100

0

12/21

03/22

06/22

09/22

Electricity

Gas

Diesel

Oil

Electricity cost dependent on gas supply with downward trend since Aug

Diesel as most important source

of energy - 75% for 2023 fixed

Sources: LSEG Workspace, kunststoffweb.de

I n v e s t o r P r e s e n t a t i o n

N o v e m b e r 2 0 2 2

4

Interest Rate Hikes Against Soaring Inflation

High interest rates dampen inflation

11%

5%

10%

4%

Inflation

9%

ratesBase

8%

3%

7%

2%

6%

5%

1%

4%

0%

12/21

03/22

06/22

09/22

12/22

US Inflation

FED base rate

FED base rate forecast

11%

5%

10%

4%

Inflation

9%

ratesBase

8%

3%

7%

2%

6%

5%

1%

4%

0%

12/21

03/22

06/22

09/22

12/22

EU Inflation

EZB base rate

EZB base rate forecast

Capital markets under pressure

Downward trend in US inflation due to increasing interest rates

High inflation leads to rise in

personnel costs

Increasing base rates burden

cost of debt

Impacts on PORR

Increase in personnel cost considered in customer prices and calculations

Interest expense stabilised by reduction in gross debt

Sources: LSEG Workspace, Trading Economics

I n v e s t o r P r e s e n t a t i o n

N o v e m b e r 2 0 2 2

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Porr AG published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 05:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
