Warsaw/Vienna, 05.07.2024 - PORR is once again demonstrating its expertise in healthcare construction with a new hospital project in Poland. In addition to ongoing projects in Wrocław and Szczecin, it is building new operating theatres, diagnostic laboratories and a central sterilisation room at the regional hospital in Kielce. The construction work will be carried out in two stages and is scheduled for completion in May 2026.

"Population growth and the increasing demand for medical services are making the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in Europe an ever more pressing issue. PORR is an important partner here with its comprehensive competencies in the construction industry and its many years of expertise in the healthcare sector", says Karl-Heinz-Strauss, CEO of the PORR Group. PORR is currently demonstrating its prowess in medical infrastructure with the construction of the Oncological Hospital in Wrocław and a clinic, teaching and research building for the Pomeranian Medical University in Szczecin. And now it has been entrusted with another project by the Marshal's Office of the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship.

In concrete terms, PORR will expand the regional hospital in Kielce. It is gaining a modern, centralised operating wing with intensive care facilities, diagnostic laboratories, a central sterilisation room and the requisite infrastructure. Here PORR is responsible for the design and build of the most complex parts of the hospital. The extension is urgently needed and will enable the medical staff to expand their services and treat patients using state-of-the-art technology.

Extensive expansion

The project involves a total area of more than 7,600 m2, where nine operating theatres will be built across three floors and a basement. This includes the necessary equipment and facilities, a recovery room and a central sterilisation room. New rooms for anaesthesiology and intensive care will also be built. A helipad for rescue helicopters will be installed on the roof.

As part of the first phase of work, the full project documentation will be drawn up and planning permission obtained within five months. This will be followed by the construction phase. The planned completion date is May 2026 and the hospital will remain operational during the construction phase.

Other projects in Poland

At present, PORR is also involved in expanding medical infrastructure in Wrocław and Szczecin. For example, three centres for oncology, haematology and lung diseases are being combined in the oncology hospital in Wrocław. A usable area of more than 100,000 m2 will provide space for modern medical care on 26 wards and 30 outpatient units. The first patients are scheduled to be admitted to the new premises in 2028.

The Pomeranian Medical University of Szczecin is getting a new clinic, teaching and research building, which will provide space for developing specialised departments and expanding the outpatient complex. After a planned construction period of 33 months, the first facilities will become operational in the first half of 2026.

PORR's already completed projects in Poland include a medical simulation centre for the Medical University in Warsaw and the construction of the Krakow-Prokocim University Hospital.

Facts and figures at a glance: