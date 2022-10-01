Advanced search
    P911   DE000PAG9113

DR. ING. H.C. F. PORSCHE AG

(P911)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  03:40 2022-09-30 pm EDT
82.48 EUR   -0.02%
04:47aDd : Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/30German Court Dismisses Damages Claim Against Porsche in Failed Volkswagen Takeover
09/30Dd : Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
DD: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/01/2022 | 04:47am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.10.2022 / 10:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Blume

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

b) LEI
529900EWEX125AULXI58 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAG9113

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
82.50 EUR 241395 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
82.5000 EUR 241395.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://www.porsche.com/international/

 
End of News EQS News Service

78625  01.10.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
