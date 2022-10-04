Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Porsche AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    P911   DE000PAG9113

PORSCHE AG

(P911)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:06 2022-10-04 am EDT
82.51 EUR   +0.89%
02:44aVolkswagen brands preparing for listing as training exercise - Handelsblatt
RE
10/03Porsche shares fall below IPO pricing
RE
10/01Dd : Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen brands preparing for listing as training exercise - Handelsblatt

10/04/2022 | 02:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen logo at the carmaker's plant in Puebla, Mexico

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen brands have been instructed to prepare for a stock market listing as a training exercise, chief executive Oliver Blume said to Handelsblatt on Tuesday, without commenting on whether further listings were planned.

With the advice of a banking team, chief executives and financial officers at each brand were working on sharpening their focus with capital markets in mind, Blume said. The results of the exercise would be presented at a capital markets day next year.

"It should be understood like a training session," Blume said. "Within the Volkswagen Group I sense a clear motivation to give capital markets a higher relevance."

Volkswagen's listing of its sportscar brand Porsche last Thursday prompted speculation of further listings as a means of unlocking value in the Volkswagen Group, which executives view as strongly undervalued.

Porsche is already worth almost as much as its former parent, which Blume said to Handelsblatt underlined the potential hidden value in the group.

Volkswagen chief financial officer Arno Antlitz said to Reuters last week the next listing on the cards was of the group's battery unit PowerCo, declining to specify whether other brands like Audi could also be put on the market.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AG 0.29% 82.72 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 0.86% 58.38 Delayed Quote.-30.77%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.03% 126.44 Delayed Quote.-28.76%
Financials
Sales 2021 33 138 M 32 600 M 32 600 M
Net income 2021 4 032 M 3 967 M 3 967 M
Net cash 2021 1 164 M 1 145 M 1 145 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 74 520 M 73 310 M 73 310 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 37 655
Free-Float 12,5%
Chart PORSCHE AG
Duration : Period :
Porsche AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Controlling
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Steiner Head-Research & Development
Claire Zhu Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AG0.00%73 310
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-27.08%91 223
STELLANTIS N.V.-26.45%38 669
FERRARI N.V.-28.52%33 758
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD18.87%32 772
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-30.68%23 127