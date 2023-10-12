EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 25, 2023
Address: https://investorrelations.porsche.com/de/financial-figures/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 25, 2023
Address: https://investorrelations.porsche.com/en/financial-figures/
