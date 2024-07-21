STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche is changing its China boss. Alexander Pollich, previously Managing Director of Porsche Germany, will become President and Managing Director of Porsche China, Hong Kong and Macao in Shanghai, the Stuttgart-based car manufacturer has announced. He is expected to take up his new post on September 1.

With him, an internationally experienced sales expert will take over responsibility for the important Chinese sales market, the company added. His predecessor Michael Kirsch will move to another position within the Group. Recently, Porsche sales in China have been declining.

The 57-year-old Pollich has been Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche Germany since 2018. In addition to Germany, he had previously developed Porsche's business in Canada and the UK. "With Alexander Pollich, we are delighted to have gained a proven and experienced sales professional for the currently particularly challenging Chinese market. He will further strengthen the brand's appeal in China," said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Board of Management, Sales and Marketing.

One third fewer vehicles delivered to China

Porsche sold fewer sports cars and SUVs in the first half of the year, partly due to weakening business in China. A third fewer vehicles were delivered to China in the first six months of this year than in the same period last year. The main reason for this was the continuing tense economic situation in the country, it was recently reported. Worldwide, 155,945 vehicles were delivered from January to June.