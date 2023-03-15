Berenberg raises target for Porsche AG to 125 euro - 'Buy'.

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Private bank Berenberg raised its price target for Porsche AG to 125 euros from 120 euros and kept its rating at "buy." The high order backlog for high-priced cars shields the Zuffenhausen-based company's profitability from most demand shocks, analyst Adrian Yanoshik wrote in a research report available Wednesday./ag/edh

Publication of the original study: 14.03.2023 / 17:39 / GMT

Initial disclosure of original study: date not stated in study / time not stated in study / time zone not stated in study

