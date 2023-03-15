Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Porsche AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    P911   DE000PAG9113

PORSCHE AG

(P911)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:34:42 2023-03-15 am EDT
115.55 EUR   +0.48%
03:35aBerenberg raises target for Porsche AG to 125 euro - 'Buy'.
DP
03:24aPORSCHE AG : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
MD
03:07aPORSCHE AG : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
Berenberg raises target for Porsche AG to 125 euro - 'Buy'.

03/15/2023 | 03:35am EDT
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Private bank Berenberg raised its price target for Porsche AG to 125 euros from 120 euros and kept its rating at "buy." The high order backlog for high-priced cars shields the Zuffenhausen-based company's profitability from most demand shocks, analyst Adrian Yanoshik wrote in a research report available Wednesday./ag/edh

Publication of the original study: 14.03.2023 / 17:39 / GMT

Initial disclosure of original study: date not stated in study / time not stated in study / time zone not stated in study

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PORSCHE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 38 222 M 40 966 M 40 966 M
Net income 2022 5 002 M 5 361 M 5 361 M
Net Debt 2022 5 193 M 5 566 M 5 566 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 105 B 112 B 112 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 36 519
Free-Float 12,5%
Chart PORSCHE AG
Duration : Period :
Porsche AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 115,00 €
Average target price 113,96 €
Spread / Average Target -0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Controlling
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Steiner Head-Research & Development
Claire Zhu Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AG21.37%112 288
BYD COMPANY LIMITED3.84%91 479
STELLANTIS N.V.22.17%54 652
FERRARI N.V.22.72%47 256
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD1.47%31 290
KIA CORPORATION28.67%24 299