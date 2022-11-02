Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Porsche AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    P911   DE000PAG9113

PORSCHE AG

(P911)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:17 2022-11-02 pm EDT
102.30 EUR   -1.59%
04:35aIthaca Energy set for London's biggest IPO in 2022
RE
11/01PORSCHE AG : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
10/28Volkswagen CEO Says Porsche AG IPO Is a Role Model for Other Brands
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG: Andreas Haffner, buy

11/02/2022 | 11:54am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.11.2022 / 16:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Haffner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

b) LEI
529900EWEX125AULXI58 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAG9113

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
97.84 EUR 97840.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
97.8400 EUR 97840.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/10/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://www.porsche.com/international/

 
End of News EQS News Service

79053  02.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1477811&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 38 270 M 37 775 M 37 775 M
Net income 2022 5 135 M 5 069 M 5 069 M
Net cash 2022 8 290 M 8 183 M 8 183 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 94 698 M 93 474 M 93 474 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 37 655
Free-Float 12,5%
Chart PORSCHE AG
Duration : Period :
Porsche AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 103,95 €
Average target price 96,95 €
Spread / Average Target -6,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Controlling
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Steiner Head-Research & Development
Claire Zhu Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AG0.00%93 474
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-31.13%90 750
STELLANTIS N.V.-17.34%43 746
FERRARI N.V.-23.90%35 886
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD27.31%34 575
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-31.60%22 300