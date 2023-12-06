Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.12.2023 / 17:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Porsche

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

b) LEI
529900EWEX125AULXI58 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAG9113

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
85.98 EUR 8598.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
85.98 EUR 8598.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stock Exchange Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


06.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet:https://www.porsche.com/international/

 
End of News EQS News Service

87795  06.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1790977&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp