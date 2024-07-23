EQS-Ad-hoc: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft adjusts forecast for the financial year 2024

23-Jul-2024 / 00:28 CET/CEST
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft adjusts forecast for the financial year 2024

 

Stuttgart – Various suppliers of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft (“Porsche”) are currently affected by a significant supply shortage with regard to special aluminium alloys. The supply shortage is the result of the flooding of a production facility of an important European aluminium supplier who has informed its customers in writing of the occurrence of a force majeure event. Affected are body components made of aluminium, which are used in all vehicle series manufactured by Porsche.

 

Despite immediate countermeasures, it is becoming apparent that the impending supply shortage will lead to impairments in production. These are expected to last several weeks and may possibly lead to production shutdowns of one or more vehicle series. It is to be expected that the resulting delays in the production and delivery of vehicles will not be fully compensated for in the further course of the financial year.

 

Against this background, today the Executive Board decided to adjust the forecast for the financial year. For the financial year 2024, the following figures are now expected:

 

  • a return on sales between14% and 15% (previous forecast: between 15% and 17%),
  • sales revenues between € 39 and € 40 billion (previous forecast: € 40 to 42 billion),
  • an automotive net cash flow margin between 7% and 8.5% (previous forecast: between 8.5% and 10.5%),
  • an automotive EBITDA margin between 23% and 24% (previous forecast: between 24% and 26%) and
  • an automotive BEV share between 12% and 13% (previous forecast: between 13% and 15%).

 

As announced, the Half Year Financial Report 2024 will be published on 24 July 2024.

 

The definitions of these key figures can be found on page 184 et seq. of the Annual and Sustainability Report 2023. The Annual and Sustainability Report 2023 is available at: https://investorrelations.porsche.com/en/financial-figures/.

 

 

 



