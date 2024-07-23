EQS-Ad-hoc: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft adjusts forecast for the financial year 2024
Stuttgart – Various suppliers of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft (“Porsche”) are currently affected by a significant supply shortage with regard to special aluminium alloys. The supply shortage is the result of the flooding of a production facility of an important European aluminium supplier who has informed its customers in writing of the occurrence of a force majeure event. Affected are body components made of aluminium, which are used in all vehicle series manufactured by Porsche.
Despite immediate countermeasures, it is becoming apparent that the impending supply shortage will lead to impairments in production. These are expected to last several weeks and may possibly lead to production shutdowns of one or more vehicle series. It is to be expected that the resulting delays in the production and delivery of vehicles will not be fully compensated for in the further course of the financial year.
Against this background, today the Executive Board decided to adjust the forecast for the financial year. For the financial year 2024, the following figures are now expected:
As announced, the Half Year Financial Report 2024 will be published on 24 July 2024.
The definitions of these key figures can be found on page 184 et seq. of the Annual and Sustainability Report 2023. The Annual and Sustainability Report 2023 is available at: https://investorrelations.porsche.com/en/financial-figures/.
End of Inside Information
