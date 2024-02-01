Stock P911 PORSCHE AG
Porsche AG

Equities

P911

DE000PAG9113

Auto & Truck Manufacturers

 2024-02-01
79.58 EUR +0.58% Intraday chart for Porsche AG +5.55% -0.48%
Latest news about Porsche AG

GM Q4 RESULTS : Our takeaways for the European car manufacturers Alphavalue
European Equities Close Mostly Lower in Wednesday Trading; German Inflation Falls to 2.9%; Auto Stocks Rally MT
Researchers: CO2 values for new cars around 14 percent higher than stated DP
Volkswagen Launches AI Company -- Update DJ
Electric carmaker Rimac to produce stationary energy-storage batteries RE
Volkswagen Launches AI Company DJ
Volkswagen founds AI lab, in talks with potential partners RE
Porsche AG's investment in VfB Stuttgart perfect DP
Porsche: unveils its new 100% electric Macan CF
PORSCHE AG : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
PORSCHE AG : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Car stocks in demand after positively received VW statements DP
In EV catch-up race, legacy automakers hitch a lift with Formula E RE
PORSCHE AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
PORSCHE AG : Barclays sticks Neutral ZD
PORSCHE AG : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating ZD
European Midday Briefing : Investors Await This Week's ECB Decision DJ
European Equities Close Mostly Lower Friday MT
Global markets live: BASF, Meta, KKR, Macy's, Apple, IRobot... Our Logo
Overseas Auto Firms to Raise EV Chargers in South Korea MT
Investors against VW - Former Group CEO Diess to testify in court DP
Porsche: victory in the opening round of the Formula E season CF
PORSCHE AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating ZD
VW cancels salary increase for managers DP
German Equities Close Higher Amid UK GDP Surprise MT

Company Profile

Porsche AG (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of luxury sports cars. The group offers two-door sedans, four-door sedans and sports utility vehicles. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of vehicles (87.7%): 309,884 units sold in 2022 under the Cayenne (95,604 units), Macan (86,724), Taycan (34,801), 911 (40,410), Panamera (34,142), 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman (18,203) brands; - sale of spare parts (7.7%); - other (4.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (12.6%), Europe (21.5%), China (29.7%), North America (23.3%) and other (12.9%).
Sector
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2024-03-11 - Q4 2023 Earnings Call
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Porsche AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
79.12 EUR
Average target price
95.76 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.03%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Automobiles & Multi Utility Vehicles

1st Jan change Capi.
PORSCHE AG Stock Porsche AG
-0.60% 78 201 M $
BYD COMPANY LIMITED Stock BYD Company Limited
-18.24% 67 757 M $
STELLANTIS N.V. Stock Stellantis N.V.
-2.39% 67 226 M $
FERRARI N.V. Stock Ferrari N.V.
+2.21% 62 369 M $
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD Stock Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
+3.57% 38 571 M $
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED Stock SAIC Motor Corporation Limited
+1.03% 21 820 M $
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED Stock Chongqing Changan Automobile Company Limited
-21.27% 15 694 M $
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI Stock Ford Otomotiv Sanayi
+15.89% 10 200 M $
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.
-14.60% 9 724 M $
YUTONG BUS CO.,LTD. Stock Yutong Bus Co.,Ltd.
+14.34% 4 703 M $
Automobiles & Multi Utility Vehicles
