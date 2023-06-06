Goldman leaves Porsche AG at 'Buy' - Target 149 euro

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs left its rating on Porsche AG at "buy" with a price target of 149 euros. The sports car maker is likely to unveil a new model at its 75th anniversary celebration, analyst George Galliers wrote in a research note issued Tuesday. For the time being, the expert made hardly any changes to his estimates for Porsche./ajx/gl

