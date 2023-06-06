Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Porsche AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    P911   DE000PAG9113

PORSCHE AG

(P911)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:51:29 2023-06-06 am EDT
116.95 EUR   -1.22%
10:19aGoldman leaves Porsche AG at 'Buy' - Target 149 euro
DP
07:12aPORSCHE AG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
06/05PORSCHE AG : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman leaves Porsche AG at 'Buy' - Target 149 euro

06/06/2023 | 10:19am EDT
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs left its rating on Porsche AG at "buy" with a price target of 149 euros. The sports car maker is likely to unveil a new model at its 75th anniversary celebration, analyst George Galliers wrote in a research note issued Tuesday. For the time being, the expert made hardly any changes to his estimates for Porsche./ajx/gl

Publication of the original study: 06.06.2023 / 06:01 / BST

First disclosure of original study: Date not stated in study / Time not stated in study / Time zone not stated in study

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 40 967 M 43 885 M 43 885 M
Net income 2023 5 301 M 5 679 M 5 679 M
Net Debt 2023 7 550 M 8 088 M 8 088 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 2,33%
Capitalization 108 B 116 B 116 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
EV / Sales 2024 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 37 925
Free-Float 12,5%
Chart PORSCHE AG
Duration : Period :
Porsche AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 118,40 €
Average target price 119,67 €
Spread / Average Target 1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Controlling
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Steiner Head-Research & Development
Claire Zhu Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AG24.96%115 546
BYD COMPANY LIMITED28.87%100 489
FERRARI N.V.39.03%53 770
STELLANTIS N.V.11.70%49 379
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD14.15%35 068
KIA CORPORATION45.36%26 598
