Porsche AG (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of luxury sports cars. The group offers two-door sedans, four-door sedans and sports utility vehicles. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of vehicles (87.7%): 309,884 units sold in 2022 under the Cayenne (95,604 units), Macan (86,724), Taycan (34,801), 911 (40,410), Panamera (34,142), 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman (18,203) brands; - sale of spare parts (7.7%); - other (4.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (12.6%), Europe (21.5%), China (29.7%), North America (23.3%) and other (12.9%).