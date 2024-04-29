Porsche AG (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of luxury sports cars. The group offers two-door sedans, four-door sedans and sports utility vehicles. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of vehicles (77%): 320,221 units sold in 2023 under the Cayenne (87,553 units), Macan (87,355), 911 (50,146), Taycan (40,629), Panamera (34,020), 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman (20,518) brands; - financial services (8.4%); - sale of spare parts (4.7%); - sale of used vehicles (3.5%); - other (6.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (11.9%), Europe (21.4%), North America (29.2%), China (23.3%) and other (14.2%).