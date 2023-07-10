Porsche AG (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of luxury sports cars. The group offers two-door sedans, four-door sedans and sports utility vehicles. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - vehicle sales (76%): 301,915 units sold in 2021 under the Macan (88,362 units), Cayenne (83,071), Taycan (41,296), 911 (38,464), Panamera (30,220) and 718 (20,502) brands; - sale of used vehicles and third-party products (8.1%); - sale of original spare parts (4.6%); - vehicle rental and leasing services (3.6%); - financial services (0.7%); - other (7%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (12.1%), Europe (20%), China (30.9%), North America (25.9%) and other (11.1%).