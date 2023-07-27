PORSCHE AG : UBS keeps its Buy rating
Today at 11:18 am
Patrick Hummel from UBS retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 122.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11:44:01 2023-07-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|109.90 EUR
|+1.10%
|-2.27%
|+15.99%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+15.99%
|110 B $
|+38.32%
|104 B $
|+36.82%
|60 337 M $
|+49.66%
|57 468 M $
|+16.19%
|35 942 M $
|+39.29%
|25 319 M $
|+1.46%
|23 166 M $
|+3.26%
|17 139 M $
|-9.51%
|13 016 M $
|+76.42%
|12 048 M $