Porsche AG Backs 2022 Outlook After Nine-Month Operating Profit Rose

Porsche AG on Friday stuck to its full-year margin outlook after operating profit in the first nine months of the year rose, boosted partly by higher sales volumes.

The German sports-car maker said operating profit for the period rose to 5.05 billion euros ($5.03 billion) from EUR3.59 billion a year earlier on revenue that increased to EUR26.74 billion from EUR23.12 billion. Return on sales rose to 18.9% from 15.5%.

"The increase in sales revenue was mainly driven by an attractive product mix with significantly higher proceeds per vehicle, exchange-rate effects and higher group sales volumes," it said.

For 2022, the auto maker continues to target return on sales of between around 17% and 18%. It also backed the outlook for return on sales of around 17%-19% in the medium term and of more than 20% long-term.

