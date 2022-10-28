Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Porsche AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    P911   DE000PAG9113

PORSCHE AG

(P911)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:47 2022-10-28 am EDT
99.41 EUR   +0.15%
02:24aPorsche AG Backs 2022 Outlook After Nine-Month Operating Profit Rose
DJ
02:12aPorsche sees 40% rise in profits in first nine months, confirms outlook
RE
02:07aVolkswagen Backs Margin Guidance for 2022 After 3Q Operating Profit Rose
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Porsche AG Backs 2022 Outlook After Nine-Month Operating Profit Rose

10/28/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kim Richters


Porsche AG on Friday stuck to its full-year margin outlook after operating profit in the first nine months of the year rose, boosted partly by higher sales volumes.

The German sports-car maker said operating profit for the period rose to 5.05 billion euros ($5.03 billion) from EUR3.59 billion a year earlier on revenue that increased to EUR26.74 billion from EUR23.12 billion. Return on sales rose to 18.9% from 15.5%.

"The increase in sales revenue was mainly driven by an attractive product mix with significantly higher proceeds per vehicle, exchange-rate effects and higher group sales volumes," it said.

For 2022, the auto maker continues to target return on sales of between around 17% and 18%. It also backed the outlook for return on sales of around 17%-19% in the medium term and of more than 20% long-term.


Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 0223ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AG 0.00% 99.26 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PORSCHE AG -0.50% 99.26 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about PORSCHE AG
02:24aPorsche AG Backs 2022 Outlook After Nine-Month Operating Profit Rose
DJ
02:12aPorsche sees 40% rise in profits in first nine months, confirms outlook
RE
02:07aVolkswagen Backs Margin Guidance for 2022 After 3Q Operating Profit Rose
DJ
01:32aVolkswagen Q3 earnings weighed down by cost of Porsche listing, Argo AI
RE
10/24PORSCHE AG : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
10/21Singapore's quirky car market offers rare profit for some as prices soar
RE
10/20PORSCHE AG : Raised from Sell to Buy by UBS
MD
10/17PORSCHE AG : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
10/14Volkswagen to pay special dividend from Porsche IPO in early January
RE
10/14MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 14, 20..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PORSCHE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 37 380 M 37 406 M 37 406 M
Net income 2022 5 163 M 5 167 M 5 167 M
Net cash 2022 8 198 M 8 204 M 8 204 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 90 426 M 90 489 M 90 489 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 37 655
Free-Float 12,5%
Chart PORSCHE AG
Duration : Period :
Porsche AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 99,26 €
Average target price 96,95 €
Spread / Average Target -2,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Controlling
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Steiner Head-Research & Development
Claire Zhu Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AG0.00%90 489
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-29.82%91 148
STELLANTIS N.V.-18.18%44 165
FERRARI N.V.-23.82%35 927
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD21.26%33 204
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-30.54%22 711