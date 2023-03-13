Advanced search
    P911   DE000PAG9113

PORSCHE AG

(P911)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:56:36 2023-03-13 am EDT
111.65 EUR   -2.15%
04:49aPorsche ceo: e-fuels are inefficient in production but make sens…
RE
04:49aPorsche ceo blume: debate over e-fuels is very "emotional", no c…
RE
04:46aPorsche: expect equal or slightly higher deliveries in china, sl…
RE
Porsche AG Eyes Higher Margins In Coming Years After Reaching 2022 Targets

03/13/2023 | 04:15am EDT
By Joshua Kirby


Porsche AG said Monday that it hopes to expand its return on sales this year and ahead, after hitting its profitability target for 2022.

Setting out its first full-year results since listing last year, the German sports-car maker said it made a return on sales of 18% in 2022, meeting the top end of a guided range, and rising from 16% the previous year.

Sales rose to 37.63 billion euros ($40.04 billion) from EUR33.14 billion previously. This was behind analysts' forecasts for EUR38.13 billion, according to a FactSet-compiled poll of estimates.

The Stuttgart-based group's operating profit rose 27% on year to EUR6.77 billion, while automotive net cash flow rose to EUR3.87 billion from EUR3.68 billion. Strong pricing, good product mix, cost discipline and higher sales all helped boost the return, finance chief Lutz Meschke said.

The company said it expects an operating return on sales of 17%-19% in 2023, on sales that should rise to around EUR40 billion-EUR42 billion. Further ahead, it is hoping to reach a margin of more than 20%.

Porsche AG will propose a dividend for the year of EUR1 for every ordinary share, and EUR1.01 a preferred share, it said.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 0414ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AG -1.06% 112.2 Delayed Quote.19.31%
PORSCHE AG -1.67% 112.1 Delayed Quote.20.42%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -1.80% 56.62 Delayed Quote.12.49%
Financials
Sales 2022 38 222 M 40 765 M 40 765 M
Net income 2022 5 002 M 5 335 M 5 335 M
Net Debt 2022 5 193 M 5 539 M 5 539 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 104 B 111 B 111 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 36 519
Free-Float 12,5%
Chart PORSCHE AG
Duration : Period :
Porsche AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 114,10 €
Average target price 112,65 €
Spread / Average Target -1,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Controlling
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Steiner Head-Research & Development
Claire Zhu Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AG20.42%110 863
BYD COMPANY LIMITED4.47%91 630
STELLANTIS N.V.27.32%56 637
FERRARI N.V.21.94%47 469
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD2.47%31 702
KIA CORPORATION31.53%23 810