Porsche AG

 06:47:16 2024-06-10 am EDT
72.53 EUR -3.78% Intraday chart for Porsche AG -5.94% -9.21%
12:16pm PORSCHE AG : Opinion change, from Add to Reduce Alphavalue
Jun. 07 Porsche AG Approves Dividend for the 2023 Financial Year CI
Latest news about Porsche AG

PORSCHE AG : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating ZD
Penske Automotive Group Closes Buyout of 2 Porsche Dealerships in Australia MT
New cars: Hardly any cars under one ton - but some over three DP
Hyundai Motor Appoints Former Porsche Engineer as Executive VP MT
Porsche: extends its commitment to Formula E CF
PORSCHE AG : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating ZD
ADS-TEC Energy PLC and Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG Sign Worldwide Service Agreement CI
Car stocks suffer from possible Chinese tariffs DP
European autos stocks hit on China tariff jitters RE
Car stocks very weak in the face of looming China tariffs DP
AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: VW and Porsche AG weak after study by Morgan Stanley DP
ACCORDING TO STUDY : VW and Porsche AG weak, Mercedes strong DP
Scholz warns against isolation after US tariffs on China are raised DP
BDI on US tariffs against China: EU must not become a 'buffer' DP
Biden: Stand up to China's unfair economic practices DP
Porsche celebrates the start of electromobility at its Leipzig plant DP
China sees US tariffs as an election campaign ploy by Biden DP
Debate on punitive tariffs on electric cars: Scholz refers to exchange with China DP
Porsche: 911 with hybrid drive to go into series production CF
Porsche to open a Porsche Experience Center in Singapore CF
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 08.05.2024 - 15:15

Company Profile

Porsche AG (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of luxury sports cars. The group offers two-door sedans, four-door sedans and sports utility vehicles. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of vehicles (77%): 320,221 units sold in 2023 under the Cayenne (87,553 units), Macan (87,355), 911 (50,146), Taycan (40,629), Panamera (34,020), 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman (20,518) brands; - financial services (8.4%); - sale of spare parts (4.7%); - sale of used vehicles (3.5%); - other (6.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (11.9%), Europe (21.4%), North America (29.2%), China (23.3%) and other (14.2%).
Calendar
2024-07-24 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
75.38 EUR
Average target price
96.83 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+28.46%
Sector Automobiles & Multi Utility Vehicles

1st Jan change Capi.
PORSCHE AG Stock Porsche AG
-9.21% 74.22B
BYD COMPANY LIMITED Stock BYD Company Limited
+6.34% 90.73B
FERRARI N.V. Stock Ferrari N.V.
+22.01% 74.27B
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD Stock Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
+23.44% 48.23B
KIA CORPORATION Stock Kia Corporation
+21.10% 34.63B
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED Stock SAIC Motor Corporation Limited
+4.29% 22.33B
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED Stock Chongqing Changan Automobile Company Limited
-20.92% 15.97B
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI Stock Ford Otomotiv Sanayi
+38.34% 11.11B
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.
-13.50% 10.09B
YUTONG BUS CO.,LTD. Stock Yutong Bus Co.,Ltd.
+90.42% 7.71B
Automobiles & Multi Utility Vehicles
