By David Sachs

Porsche AG's profitability suffered in the first half of the year as sales revenue and car deliveries dropped amid a soft performance in China and the high costs of supplies and new-car launches.

The German premium carmaker said Wednesday that the sales decline hurt profit in the first half, though the second quarter proved better than the first.

The Volkswagen-owned company flagged high costs from suppliers and investments in new-model launches, and noted a tough market in China, where less expensive, locally-made electric cars are undercutting European manufacturers as trade tensions persist.

"The Porsche AG Group continues to face a highly challenging macroeconomic environment and various geopolitical tensions," the company said.

Porsche will refocus its efforts on gas-powered vehicles, it added, after cutting its electric-vehicle targets on Tuesday.

Despite the performance, Porsche said its strategy of favoring high-margin car sales over high sales volume is intact thanks to a more balanced regional sales mix and new product launches, like the all-electric Macan due in September.

"This gives us the ability to largely absorb fluctuations in individual markets," Lutz Meschke, chief financial officer, said.

Porsche's first-half net profit slipped to 2.15 billion euros ($2.33 billion) from EUR2.77 billion, it said.

The operating return on sales margin--a key profitability measure--stood at 15.7% in the first half compared with 18.9% a year prior. But its second-quarter margin was 17%, the company said.

Porsche's operating profit fell 20.5% to EUR3.06 billion. Still, the performance exceeded analysts' expectations of EUR2.94 billion, according to Visible Alpha consensus.

Revenue fell 4.8% to EUR19.46 billion. Porsche delivered about 156,00 vehicles in the first half, down 6.8% from a year earlier.

Automotive net cash flow in the first half was EUR1.12 billion, down from EUR2.22 billion on year. Analysts had pegged the cash figure at EUR1.14 billion.

On Tuesday, Porsche cut its financial forecasts for the year, but didn't blame the revisions on the first-half performance. Instead, the company cited impending production slowdowns caused by a shortage of alloys due to flooding at an aluminum supplier's facility.

