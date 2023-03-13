Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Porsche AG
  News
  Summary
    P911   DE000PAG9113

PORSCHE AG

(P911)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:56:36 2023-03-13 am EDT
111.65 EUR   -2.15%
Porsche AG sees record earnings, sets long-term margin goal of 20%

03/13/2023 | 04:08am EDT
The logo of German carmaker Porsche AG is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart

WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Porsche AG reported record earnings in 2022, with profits up by over a quarter to 6.8 billion euros ($7.29 billion) on a rise in deliveries of 2.6%.

The company, historically a huge money spinner for the Volkswagen Group, is targeting a rise in revenue to 40-42 billion euros this year from 37.6 billion in 2022, and a margin of 17-19%. Long-term, its goal is a 20% margin, the statement said.

Porsche, which overtook Volkswagen as Europe's most valuable carmaker within a week of its stock market debut, will pay a dividend of 1 euro per ordinary share and 1.01 euros per preferred share for 2022, it said on Monday.

The medium-term target is to distribute roughly half of after-tax profit in dividends, Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke said.

The brand listed on the stock market on Sept. 29 last year, but 75% minus one ordinary share of its total share capital is still owned by Volkswagen AG.

Porsche shares have risen steadily since opening at 82.50 last September and closed at 114.10 euros on Friday, yielding a market capitalisation of 108 billion euros.

Oliver Blume, chief executive of both companies, said at the time the listing would increase Porsche's freedom as a business while providing Volkswagen with much-needed funds for its electrification drive.

($1 = 0.9333 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Jan Schwartz; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AG -1.06% 112.2 Delayed Quote.19.31%
PORSCHE AG -1.67% 112 Delayed Quote.20.42%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -1.80% 56.68 Delayed Quote.12.49%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.89% 132.36 Delayed Quote.16.05%
Financials
Sales 2022 38 222 M 40 765 M 40 765 M
Net income 2022 5 002 M 5 335 M 5 335 M
Net Debt 2022 5 193 M 5 539 M 5 539 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 104 B 111 B 111 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 36 519
Free-Float 12,5%
Chart PORSCHE AG
Duration : Period :
Porsche AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 114,10 €
Average target price 112,65 €
Spread / Average Target -1,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Controlling
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Steiner Head-Research & Development
Claire Zhu Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AG20.42%110 863
BYD COMPANY LIMITED4.47%91 630
STELLANTIS N.V.27.32%56 637
FERRARI N.V.21.94%47 469
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD2.47%31 702
KIA CORPORATION31.53%23 810