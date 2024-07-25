PORSCHE : HSBC reduces price target, remains Buy

July 25, 2024 at 11:20 am EDT Share

On Thursday, HSBC maintained its buy recommendation on Porsche, while lowering its target price for the stock from €92 to €90.



In a research note, the broker regrets that the supply difficulties currently facing the German group have clouded a second-quarter publication that it considers satisfactory.



Beyond the worries that continue to loom over the remainder of the year, the broker believes that the luxury carmaker is in a position to return to a margin of 17% to 19% next year, or even 20% in the long term.



In its view, second-quarter results have highlighted the significant operational potential available to the group, both in terms of product mix and price control.



Its new price target thus shows a potential upside of 31%.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as decision-making aids for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.