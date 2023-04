By Giulia Petroni

Porsche Automobil Holding SE has issued a bond with a total volume of 750 million euros ($821.8 million) to refinance a bridge loan based for the stake acquisition in Porsche AG.

The holding company of Volkswagen AG said the bond will be traded on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and its maturity is September 2028.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 1251ET