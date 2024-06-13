PORSCHE : Stifel lowers its target price

June 13, 2024 at 09:06 am EDT Share

Stifel maintains its 'hold' rating on Porsche shares, with a price target reduced from 99 to 85 euros.



The analyst reports that the PE 2026 ratio, based on consensus projections, has fallen below 11x. As a result, the stock has undergone the weakest performance among European OEMs since the start of the year and over a year, the broker points out, indicating that it is "time to review the investment case".



High residual values (especially for the 911) are a major asset of the Porsche brand and an investment argument. Nevertheless, the low second-hand price of the Taycan (an all-electric vehicle) is a 'major concern', acknowledges the analyst.



What would happen if the electric Macan (and later the electric Cayenne, 718 and Panamera) faced similar challenges? ', asks Stifel.



For the broker, a revaluation of the stock would require proving that the residual value of EVs (electric vehicles) is at a similar level to that of ICEVs (internal combustion vehicles).



Nevertheless, Stifel anticipates a 2nd quarter better than the first, with an EBIT margin in line with the 2024 guidance, 'which would offer some short-term relief', assures the broker.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.