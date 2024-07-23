July 23 (Reuters) - Porsche on Tuesday lowered its sales forecast for the year to between 39 billion and 40 billion euros ($43.56 billion) and warned of impairments in production spurred by a supply shortage of aluminium alloys impacting various suppliers. ($1 = 0.9183 euros) (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Chris Reese)
