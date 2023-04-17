Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Porsche AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    P911   DE000PAG9113

PORSCHE AG

(P911)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:01:45 2023-04-17 am EDT
118.73 EUR   -0.15%
03:24aVW sports car subsidiary Porsche AG starts with significant sales growth
DP
03:09aPorsche confident regarding 2023 after record Q1 sales rise
RE
04/15Ferrari fever? Classic cars roar into investment funds
RE
Porsche confident regarding 2023 after record Q1 sales rise

04/17/2023 | 03:09am EDT
A logo of Porsche is seen on a car in Brussels

(Reuters) - Porsche AG expressed confidence regarding 2023 on Monday after posting a record year-on-year sales increase of 18% in the first quarter.

The German luxury carmaker delivered 80,767 cars worldwide during the period, with an increase posted in every region.

In China, sales rose 21% - the most significant growth in any single region - with 21,365 deliveries registered between January and March.

"The good start makes us confident for the rest of the year - at the same time, we remain vigilant and flexible in an environment that remains challenging," said Detlev von Platen, Porsche's executive board member for sales and marketing.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev in Gdansk, Editing by Friederike Heine)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AG 0.04% 119 Delayed Quote.25.14%
PORSCHE AG 0.42% 119.45 Delayed Quote.25.49%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 0.07% 53.42 Delayed Quote.4.33%
Financials
Sales 2023 40 641 M 44 670 M 44 670 M
Net income 2023 5 264 M 5 786 M 5 786 M
Net Debt 2023 8 480 M 9 321 M 9 321 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 2,31%
Capitalization 108 B 119 B 119 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
EV / Sales 2024 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 39 162
Free-Float 12,5%
Porsche AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 118,90 €
Average target price 117,14 €
Spread / Average Target -1,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Controlling
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Steiner Head-Research & Development
Claire Zhu Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AG25.49%119 057
BYD COMPANY LIMITED17.76%96 477
STELLANTIS N.V.29.40%59 273
FERRARI N.V.33.29%51 852
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD3.29%31 975
KIA CORPORATION43.84%26 195
