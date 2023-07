BERLIN (Reuters) - Porsche AG reported a rise in operating profit of 10.7% to 3.85 billion euros ($4.25 billion) in the first half of the year on Wednesday and confirmed its forecast for the second half despite a "tense" global economic situation.

The luxury carmaker saw revenue jump 14% to 20.43 billion euros on 14.7% higher deliveries, signalling a recovery from the dent to output in the same period last year caused in part by lockdowns in China.

The company was facing higher costs than last year in part due to marketing the Porsche Cayenne and digitalising its operations, but kept revenue up via consistent pricing on rising sales, it said.

($1 = 0.9050 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Miranda Murray)